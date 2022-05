Earlier today (Friday) Hy-Vee announced that dozens of positions will be eliminated from the company. KCCI in Des Moines reports that the company scrapped 57 positions in this new round of layoffs. This brings the total of positions that Hy-Vee has eliminated to 415. The capacity of the jobs that were cut includes ones that were in IT, real estate, construction, engineering, and equipment.

