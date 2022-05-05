ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Smooth Beginning Noted for Mail-in Votes in Dauphin County

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article> Smooth Beginning Noted for Mail-in Votes in Dauphin County. (Harrisburg, PA) - Election officials say mail-in ballots for...

abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Downed tree closes Route 743 in Dauphin County

Route 743 in Dauphin County is closed due to a downed tree in the road, according to the Hershey Fire Department. The closure is in both directions between Colebrook and Schoolhouse roads. The fire department advises drivers to find alternative routes. As of 7 p.m., the department said wires were...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Residents petition for backyard chickens in West Hanover Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Local residents are calling fowl on West Hanover Township's ordinance on backyard chickens. The issue was first raised when resident Sarah Turner was looking into getting chickens shortly after moving into the area. While doing research, she discovered the township's zoning laws prohibited her from owning chickens on residential property.
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Night Paving to Begin on Route 772 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Night paving is set to begin on a 2.25-mile resurfacing project on Route 772 (Manheim Street/Mount Joy Road) in Mount Joy Borough and Mount Joy and Rapho townships, Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) states that. weather permitting, the work will begin Wednesday,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man was in court after allegedly stalking wife at work; Weeks before he runs for election

UPDATE: A judge has dismissed a temporary protective order against a candidate for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor after his attorneys attacked the motivation and credibility of the candidate’s wife. Teddy Daniels claimed vindication after the ruling by President Judge Janine Edwards, telling reporters outside the Wayne County Courthouse, “Justice was served.” His wife had testified that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Wolf Administration calls to raise Pa. minimum wage

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

9 Berks establishments cited for liquor control violations

State police with the Liquor Control Enforcement bureau cited Berks establishments for various violations. Troopers said the following citations were issued in April:. • The Brick House Pub, 1348 Brooke Blvd., Kenhorst, permitting entertainment without an amusement permit on Nov. 24 and Dec. 18; failure to notify the board of a change in manager on June 15 and Feb. 17; storing liquor or beverages not covered by license in February 2020 through February 2022.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

‘Unamerican And Unacceptable’: Gov. Tom Wolf Says Potential Overturning Of Roe V. Wade Puts Right To Make Own, Private Medical Decisions At Risk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf addressed access to abortion and protection over women’s right to choose on Wednesday morning. Wolf was joined by members of Planned Parenthood in Philadelphia, where he said abortion must remain safe and legal. “I am very angry, angry because today the right to bodily autonomy, the right that has been enshrined in law for more than a generation, is under attack,” Wolf said. “I am angry because the right to privacy is under attack. I am angry because the rights of women in this nation are under attack and I am angry because the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Severe Damage

The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission members maintain innocence on contempt

Current and former members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission have defended themselves against allegations of contempt of the Ohio Supreme Court, despite saying the claims are moot now that the commission has adopted a map before the deadline. Court challengers had asked the Ohio Supreme Court to revisit contempt allegations in legislative redistricting cases. The […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission members maintain innocence on contempt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania COVID update: 12,364 additional cases, 92 deaths reported for week as hospitalizations and deaths increase

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued its first weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday, stating in a media briefing that it was joining 40 other states in transitioning from daily to weekly reports. An additional 12,364 infections were reported over the course of the week, averaging 1,766 cases per day. That’s a slight increase from the week before, but it is more than 2.5 times higher than ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

LIHEAP extended to May 20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has been extended by two weeks. The federally funded program will stay open until May 20. Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead encouraged Pennsylvanians to apply for LIHEAP, and said there's also still funding for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.Because of money through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is able to provide increased LIHEAP benefits for the 2021-22 season. The White House said LIHEAP would also get $100 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law.The minimum grant was bumped from $200 to $500, and the maximum went from $1,000 to $1,500. For those who need a LIHEAP crisis grant -- which is for people who meet the poverty limits and are in jeopardy of having their heat turned off -- the grant maximum doubled to $1,200. You can learn more about LIHEAP here and apply online or by phone at 1-866-550-4355.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

