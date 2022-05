A $17 smoothie may sound like sacrilege to you—unless you live in Los Angeles. In that case, it’s just another bev that’s arguably worth the hype (and cash). In case non-Californians don’t believe us, the viral coconut cloud smoothie from Erewhon, an organic LA grocery store, is proof. Loaded with wholesome ingredients and named after a lifestyle influencer, shoppers flocked to the store’s Tonic Bar to get a taste of the marbled cerulean sipper before it was taken off the menu. As for the rest of us, we have TikTokkers’ ingenious DIY takes to lean on. Read on to learn about the fabled coconut cloud smoothie and for tips on making one at home.

