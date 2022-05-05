Muskogee Suffers Significant Flooding After Storms Move Through NE Oklahoma

Significant flooding is happening in Muskogee after severe showers and storms swept across the state.

Currently, Highway 69 southbound is closed due to high water.

According to the Oklahoma Department of transportation the following highways are impacted by high water:

• US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee • SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson • US-62 closed just south of US-64/SH-16/SH-72 junction in western Muskogee County

