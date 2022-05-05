ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee Suffers Significant Flooding After Storms Move Through NE Oklahoma

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rRqnO_0fTj11zy00

Significant flooding is happening in Muskogee after severe showers and storms swept across the state.

Currently, Highway 69 southbound is closed due to high water.

According to the Oklahoma Department of transportation the following highways are impacted by high water:

• US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee

• SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson

• US-62 closed just south of US-64/SH-16/SH-72 junction in western Muskogee County

News On 6's Cal Day is live on Thursday morning with a look at the impact of the overnight storms.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Seminole, Okla. hit by tornado Wednesday evening

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Storms rolled through the region south of Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening leaving many without power. Reports are many businesses suffered damaged in the downtown area in this small town of 7,000 people. Oklahoma Highway Patrol state in a release of information, “We’re assisting in Seminole...
SEMINOLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
Government
City
Fort Gibson, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#The Overnight
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLR10 News

Flooding closes roads all over the Ozarks

Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee County residents rescued from high water

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Around 40 to 50 people were rescued from flooded areas throughout Okmulgee County on Wednesday and Thursday. Okmulgee County Emergency Manager Tim Craighton said residents from Henryetta, Okmulgee and Dewar have been displaced due to flooding. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office water rescue team said...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders: A look into one of Oklahoma's most notorious cold cases

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — At any moment, one of Oklahoma’s most notorious murder mysteries could go from a cold case to a case closed. Forty-five years ago, in June, three Girl Scouts were brutally murdered at camp. After decades of work and advanced technology, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is ready to close the case. The haunting story is known as The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders.
LOCUST GROVE, OK
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy