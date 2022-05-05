Advance voting in McPherson USD 418 recall underway

USD 475 has been looking at creation of a grades 6-12 alternative program at the H.D. Karns Building. Students with behavior and discipline challenges at both Junction City High School and Junction City Middle School could be sent there. There was conversation at the recent Board of Education meeting and there was approval from the Board to beef up the staff with an assistant principal and four more core teachers.

