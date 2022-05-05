ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Advance voting in McPherson USD 418 recall underway

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago

MCPHERSON— Advance voting began Tuesday for the recall of three USD 418 board members Ann Elliott, Emily Greer and Jeff Johnson. The petition in the recall...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Kan. governor signs bill to address housing shortage in rural areas

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday signed House Bill 2237 to help address the state’s housing shortage by investing in and incentivizing residential development – especially in rural areas. “By expanding access to quality, affordable housing, communities and businesses can better recruit and retain workers, families, and...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Mcpherson, KS
Government
Mcpherson, KS
Elections
City
Mcpherson, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
JC Post

Superintendent addresses the positives with the H.D. Karns Building

USD 475 has been looking at creation of a grades 6-12 alternative program at the H.D. Karns Building. Students with behavior and discipline challenges at both Junction City High School and Junction City Middle School could be sent there. There was conversation at the recent Board of Education meeting and there was approval from the Board to beef up the staff with an assistant principal and four more core teachers.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

County Commission sets the agenda

Geary County Commissioners on Monday will receive a monthly report from CVB Director Donna Price, and there will be a budget discussion with County Treasurer Sherri Childs. The governing body meets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the County Office Building. Price is on the agenda at 2 p.m. and Childs at 3 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy