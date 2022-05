TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said the four children who went missing from north Mississippi have been found. According to the sheriff’s office, Rayan Ali Ahmed Abbas, 9, Miqdad Ali Ahmed Abbas, 11, Nawaf Muneef Dafalla, 13, and Hakm Muneef Dafalla, 16, were last seen at their home on Cedar Ridge Cove around 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

TUNICA COUNTY, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO