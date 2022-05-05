ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Why Flowers, Jewelry Will Cost More For Mother’s Day In 2022

By Jan Carabeo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend. It’s time to show some love for mom, and get her something nice.

This year, some people are splurging.

Americans are expected to spend a record amount on mom this year, which is an average of $245.

Business owners are warning just about everything is costing more these days. Even so it seems consumers aren’t holding back when it comes to showing mom their love.

At Mulberry Row Floral Boutique in Sherman Oaks, California, Robin Snyder is preparing for the usual Mother’s Day rush.

But this year, there’s one major difference – the cost of flowers.

“What used to cost me $20 dollars can sometimes cost me $42 now,” Snyder said.

She says supply issues are also making items needed to assemble floral arrangements hard to find.

“You used to never even have to worry about a vase,” she added. “And now it’s like, ‘OK I can’t get that vase, how do I substitute that?

“I think they’re going to be shocked. Prices have gone up immensely,” Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University, said it’s not just flowers.

Buying mom jewelry will cost more too.

“Unfortunately, metal prices have skyrocketed,” Penfield said. “So, you know if you’re looking at buying any gold and silver you’re probably going to pay anywhere from 35 to 40% more than what you paid last year.”

You can also expect changes at your brunch or dinner.

“Prices are going to be higher,” Penfield said. “You’re probably gonna see smaller portions.”

Mother’s Day spending is expected to hit historic highs this year.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending is expected to be near $32 billion. That’s up $3.6 billion from last year,  which was also a record.

And that’s despite rising inflation and soaring prices.

“That increase in spending is not just being driven by something like inflation, it’s by more consumers participating in different parts of the holidays and really looking to splurge on their moms,” Katherine Cullen, a senior director of industry and consumer rights with the National Retail Federation, said.

Remember that expensive jewelry? The NRF says about 41% of consumers plan to gift mom jewelry this year.

That’s the most the NRF has ever seen.

