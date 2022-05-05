ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

You Can Fail The Iowa Drivers Test This Many Times

By Dave Roberts
 4 days ago
If it's time to take your driver's license test again in Iowa you better study. Of the 35 questions, you must get 28 correct to pass the test. If you don't pass, no worries, you can take it again the next day if you want....

Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

