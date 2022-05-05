You Can Fail The Iowa Drivers Test This Many Times
By Dave Roberts
Kickin Country 100.5
4 days ago
If it's time to take your driver's license test again in Iowa you better study. Of the 35 questions, you must get 28 correct to pass the test. If you don't pass, no worries, you can take it again the next day if you want....
Is your house already being infested with those little orange Asian Lady Beetles? They are everywhere in Iowa. So how do you get rid of them?. The Asian Lady Beetle is relatively new to this country. The multicolored Asian lady beetle was introduced into the United States by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a biological control agent.
If you live and work in South Dakota's third-largest city you're enjoying a huge perk. According to a new 24/7 Wall St. ranking, Aberdeen (population 27,660) has the shortest average commute times among American cities of 25,000 or more. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that workers in the...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Who says home prices are too high? Not when it comes to these ten properties listed below. Granted none of them are move-in ready, but they cost less than the price of a new midsized sedan. All these properties are single-family homes, not manufactured or condos. Throw a bit of...
Are you a 'Redneck?' I guess to some people, all of us in South Dakota are rednecks. If one were to use the Jeff Foxworthy Scale of Redneckeness, I have, in fact, been too drunk to fish. So by definition, I am a redneck. And so are many people I know.
Just like in a casino, someone is always watching. And now while driving in eastern South Dakota you could be surveilled by law enforcement with the introduction of the new Automated License Plate Recognition System (ALPR). It was announced this week that the Madison Police Department became a partner with...
You can't beat a good brunch, especially when you're gathering for a special occasion like Mother's Day. And while the food and fellowship are obviously the top priorities of the event, what you wash your brunch down with is an essential part of the process. So when it comes to...
Car theft is becoming an increasing problem in and around the Sioux Falls area. The primary reason why is because residents keep leaving their car keys in unlocked vehicles. Hearing that news makes me think about the 1991 motion picture "City Slickers" with Billy Crystal. A group of yuppie men in the midst of a mid-life crisis decide to go on a cattle drive. One night while out on the range, they discover Curly, (Jack Palance) their guide had a heart attack and passed away, and one of the characters, Phil, played by actor Daniel Stern said this classic line..."The man ate bacon at every meal, you can't do that!"
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0