NEW YORK, May 9 (UPI) -- Everyone's eyes change with age, making presbyopia, declining near vision or worsening nearsightedness, among the most common conditions in the world. There is no cure or way to prevent the onset of presbyopia, meaning that virtually all adults age 40 years and older will experience its effects to varying degrees as they age and likely find themselves dependent on eyeglasses or contact lenses, experts told UPI.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO