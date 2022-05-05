ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick Police Chief Says Violent Crime Is At A 5 Year Low

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe added that vehicle thefts and tamperings have increased. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Frederick City is having a five-year-low in violent crime. Police Chief Jason Lando said although instances like the shots-fired case in Frederick on Tuesday receive days of media attention, there are many more days...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Frederick, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
Frederick, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Police#Thefts#Tamperings#Armed
WUSA9

2 teen boys charged as adults in Frederick man's death

FREDERICK, Md. — After a man was killed in a shooting in late April, Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested and charged two young teens in his death. Police found 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline of Frederick, Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 19500 block...
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Three Teens Charged In Towson Mall Carjacking

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three teenagers were arrested after they stole a car Tuesday afternoon from Towson Town Center Mall, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall for the carjacking. Police said detectives from the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Task Force found the stolen car and arrested three 17-year-old suspects. The victim was not injured during the incident, police said. The teens face a slew of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and theft. The teenagers were not from the county, officials said. County Executive Johnny Olszewski made a warning to those considering criminal behavior. “As usual, our units were immediately on top of the situation and quickly brought all suspects—juveniles who were not from Baltimore County—into custody without incident,” he said. “We do not and will not tolerate lawless behavior. If you participate in criminal activity, we will find you, arrest you and hold you fully accountable for your actions.”
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy