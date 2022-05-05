Frederick Police Chief Says Violent Crime Is At A 5 Year Low

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three teenagers were arrested after they stole a car Tuesday afternoon from Towson Town Center Mall, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 12:30 p.m. to the mall for the carjacking. Police said detectives from the Baltimore County Carjacking Team and Regional Auto Theft Task Force found the stolen car and arrested three 17-year-old suspects. The victim was not injured during the incident, police said. The teens face a slew of charges including carjacking, robbery, assault and theft. The teenagers were not from the county, officials said. County Executive Johnny Olszewski made a warning to those considering criminal behavior. “As usual, our units were immediately on top of the situation and quickly brought all suspects—juveniles who were not from Baltimore County—into custody without incident,” he said. “We do not and will not tolerate lawless behavior. If you participate in criminal activity, we will find you, arrest you and hold you fully accountable for your actions.”

TOWSON, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO