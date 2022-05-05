ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the City in Wisconsin With the Most COVID-19 Cases

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fTinyje00 The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Wisconsin, there were an average of 20.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Wisconsin has reported 27,662.0 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 11th most of all 50 states. Wisconsin has reported 247.5 deaths per 100,000, the 16th fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Green Bay metropolitan area has reported 101,976 confirmed cases, or 31,927.3 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Wisconsin.

Fond du Lac, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 31,236.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Green Bay peaked at 13.3% in April 2020, and is now at 2.7% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Green Bay, WI 319,401 101,976 31,927.3 730 228.6
Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 32,048 31,236.8 273 266.1
Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 52,229 30,648.8 380 223.0
Eau Claire, WI 167,406 49,501 29,569.4 369 220.4
Appleton, WI 235,628 69,375 29,442.6 526 223.2
La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 39,883 29,209.3 200 146.5
Racine, WI 195,602 56,801 29,039.1 688 351.7
Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 46,651 28,595.7 638 391.1
Sheboygan, WI 115,178 32,747 28,431.6 317 275.2
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 447,259 28,393.4 3,904 247.8
Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 43,480 26,814.3 391 241.1
Madison, WI 653,725 159,641 24,420.2 717 109.7

