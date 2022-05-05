This is the City in Texas With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Texas, there were an average of 8.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Texas has reported 23,250.2 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 13th fewest of all 50 states. Texas has reported 298.5 deaths per 100,000, the 22nd fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the San Angelo metropolitan area has reported 41,025 confirmed cases, or 34,771.1 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Texas.

Laredo, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 34,410.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in San Angelo peaked at 11.1% in April 2020, and is now at 4.4% as of November 2021.

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,025 34,771.1 553 468.7 Laredo, TX 273,526 94,121 34,410.3 1,034 378.0 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,109 30,684.7 1,408 444.9 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 681,222 27,600.0 7,851 318.1 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 70,157 27,189.6 554 214.7 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 110,900 25,878.1 1,835 428.2 Amarillo, TX 263,776 65,679 24,899.5 1,280 485.3 El Paso, TX 836,062 208,037 24,883.0 3,728 445.9 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 103,861 24,631.1 2,027 480.7 Midland, TX 173,816 42,046 24,189.9 521 299.7 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 34,264 24,129.7 712 501.4 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 206,205 24,112.6 3,902 456.3 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,756,133 23,988.7 18,737 255.9 Waco, TX 268,361 63,522 23,670.4 967 360.3 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,500 23,353.0 703 437.8 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,586,694 23,048.6 15,945 231.6 Abilene, TX 170,669 38,939 22,815.5 887 519.7 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,059 22,143.9 718 480.9 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 455,777 21,555.4 3,579 169.3 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,128 20,706.2 636 485.4 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 90,232 20,289.8 1,202 270.3 Victoria, TX 99,674 19,998 20,063.4 443 444.4 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,503 20,005.8 966 424.7 Longview, TX 284,796 55,255 19,401.6 1,331 467.4 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 75,426 19,086.8 1,447 366.2

