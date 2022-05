SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have released the name of an 11-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend in a shooting in Scranton. Zion Burgess was killed at his home Sunday on South Glendale School Road, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. He was taken to a hospital after being shot, and […]

SCRANTON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO