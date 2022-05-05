ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

This is the City in Wyoming With the Most COVID-19 Cases

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fTinmOA00 The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Wyoming, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Wyoming has reported 27,049.3 cases per 100,000 state residents, the 13th most of all 50 states. Wyoming has reported 313.1 deaths per 100,000, the 25th most of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Casper metropolitan area has reported 22,319 confirmed cases, or 27,783.1 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Wyoming.

Cheyenne, the only other metropolitan area in the state, has reported 26,613.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Casper peaked at 12.6% in April 2020, and is now at 4.1% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Wyoming where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Casper, WY 80,333 22,319 27,783.1 273 339.8
Cheyenne, WY 98,320 26,166 26,613.1 290 295.0

