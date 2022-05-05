This is the City in Washington With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Washington, there were an average of 25.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Washington has reported 19,673.5 cases per 100,000 state residents, the sixth fewest of all 50 states. Washington has reported 166.8 deaths per 100,000, the fifth fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Kennewick-Richland metropolitan area has reported 85,282 confirmed cases, or 29,455.6 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Washington.

Yakima, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 28,869.0 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Kennewick-Richland peaked at 13.7% in April 2020, and is now at 4.0% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Kennewick-Richland, WA 289,527 85,282 29,455.6 682 235.6 Yakima, WA 249,697 72,085 28,869.0 788 315.6 Wenatchee, WA 118,252 31,374 26,531.5 231 195.3 Walla Walla, WA 60,365 15,397 25,506.5 140 231.9 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 550,160 133,263 24,222.6 1,515 275.4 Longview, WA 106,778 23,079 21,614.0 347 325.0 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA 3,871,323 745,338 19,252.8 5,274 136.2 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA 125,612 22,351 17,793.7 204 162.4 Bellingham, WA 220,821 38,378 17,379.7 298 135.0 Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA 279,711 47,835 17,101.6 412 147.3 Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA 265,882 40,344 15,173.6 338 127.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .