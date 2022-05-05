Your say on City's Champions League exit

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can go three points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Newcastle. It’s a meeting of the team that has benefited from Abu Dhabi funding for 14 years against the visitor that has started to see investment flow from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund since last year. While this season was about Premier League survival rather than a first title since 1927, Newcastle will soon hope to be enjoying the successes Pep Guardiola’s side has enjoyed. City is aiming for a sixth title since 2012 and the bid was helped by Liverpool being held by Tottenham to 1-1 on Saturday to only go top on goal difference, having played a game more. It’s also a big day at the bottom of the standings, with third-to-last Everton having a chance to climb out of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Leeds is two points above Everton heading into its match at fourth-placed Arsenal, which can move a point behind Chelsea in third. Already-relegated Norwich hosts West Ham in the other game.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO