Your say on City's Champions League exit

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity fans - how are you feeling the morning after the night before?. The wait for Champions League glory continues...

BBC

Klopp on Firmino fitness, Spurs and Reds fans

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday. Klopp said he "doesn't know" whether Roberto Firmino will be available for Saturday, adding: "It might be possible for him to just train through the weekend and be a big step closer for Tuesday [against Villa], but we’ll see."
Reuters

Leeds slip into relegation zone after defeat at Arsenal

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their battle for Premier League survival as a 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday plunged them into the relegation zone and the hosts took another step towards securing a top-four finish. An early quickfire double from former Leeds...
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated. "We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result." On...
Pep Guardiola
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City looks to go 3 points clear; Milan eyes first

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can go three points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Newcastle. It’s a meeting of the team that has benefited from Abu Dhabi funding for 14 years against the visitor that has started to see investment flow from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund since last year. While this season was about Premier League survival rather than a first title since 1927, Newcastle will soon hope to be enjoying the successes Pep Guardiola’s side has enjoyed. City is aiming for a sixth title since 2012 and the bid was helped by Liverpool being held by Tottenham to 1-1 on Saturday to only go top on goal difference, having played a game more. It’s also a big day at the bottom of the standings, with third-to-last Everton having a chance to climb out of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Leeds is two points above Everton heading into its match at fourth-placed Arsenal, which can move a point behind Chelsea in third. Already-relegated Norwich hosts West Ham in the other game.
BBC

Guardiola on Champions League, bouncing back and De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City’s game with Newcastle on Sunday. Guardiola says City are fully focused on putting their Champions League exit behind them: “We want to show our determination. We played so well in both games. The Leeds game last week was difficult and we knew we had four finals left to play.”
ESPN

L.A. Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly wins bid to take over Chelsea

A consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea, the team announced on Friday. The sale, which has a total value of £4.25 billion ($5.25 billion), is expected to be completed in late May...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea's Alonso, Azpilicueta set to follow Christensen to Barcelona

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Alonso, Azpilicueta to Barca?. Already in advanced talks with Andreas Christensen, Barcelona are reportedly...
SB Nation

Klopp On Ticket Allocations For UCL Final: “It Is Absolutely Not Right”

The ticket allotments and pricing for the Champions League final in Paris have been announced, and many fans are understandably frustrated at the availability of tickets for actual supporters. Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters have been allocated just shy of 20,000 tickets each, accounting for a little more than 39,000...
