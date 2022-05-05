ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

You Can Fail The Iowa Drivers Test This Many Times

By Dave Roberts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If it's time to take your driver's license test again in Iowa you better study. Of the 35 questions, you must get 28 correct to pass the test. If you don't pass, no worries, you can take it again the next day if you want....

