13 Of The Best Tall Size Women's Jeans

Does this sound familiar? Your ankles are freezing because no pair of jeans you come across is long enough to fit your longer-than-average legs. Even jeans that claim to cater to tall women have a maximum inseam of a mere 30 inches. And if you do happen to find a pair that goes past 30, comes in larger sizes and is actually comfortable, it would cost you three arms and two long legs to buy them.

But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are jeans for tall women that come in inseams above 30 inches (some even up to 37!) and are easily accessible online. Whether you’re into straight leg styles, bootcut, high-waisted, skinny jeans or the ’90s nostalgia-filled baggy jeans, you, too, can wear them in an inseam that actually covers your legs.

Below, we rounded up 13 pairs to get you started, at various price points, sizes, washes and and, of course, inseam lengths.

