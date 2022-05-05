ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

This is the City in Utah With the Most COVID-19 Cases

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fTigFCq00 The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 -- the highest death toll of any country.

Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has reported 24,554.9 cases per 100,000 Americans, and 300.5 deaths per 100,000 Americans.

In Utah, there were an average of 6.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, Utah has reported 29,078.8 cases per 100,000 state residents, the sixth most of all 50 states. Utah has reported 148.1 deaths per 100,000, the third fewest of all 50 states.

While the nation’s largest metropolitan areas were hit hardest in the early months of the pandemic, nearly every city has suffered from the virus. Outbreaks are particularly likely to occur in places where large numbers of people tend to congregate, leaving cities with high concentrations of colleges, correctional facilities, and nursing homes particularly at risk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Provo-Orem metropolitan area has reported 205,041 confirmed cases, or 33,243.2 per 100,000 residents -- the most of any city in Utah.

Salt Lake City, the city with the second most cases per capita, has reported 30,378.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The coronavirus crisis has led to widespread unemployment across the country as consumer-facing businesses are forced to close and customers are encouraged to stay home. Unemployment in Provo-Orem peaked at 8.1% in April 2020, and is now at 1.5% as of November 2021.

To determine the metropolitan area in each state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metropolitan areas according to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 3. Data was aggregated from the county level to the metropolitan area level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates.

These are all the counties in Utah where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

MSA Population Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000
Provo-Orem, UT 616,791 205,041 33,243.2 816 132.3
Salt Lake City, UT 1,201,043 364,857 30,378.3 1,733 144.3
Logan, UT-ID 137,629 39,484 28,688.7 141 102.4
Ogden-Clearfield, UT 662,875 189,793 28,631.8 987 148.9
St. George, UT 165,811 20,522 12,376.7 204 123.0

