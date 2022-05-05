Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Old Country Road in Westbury

Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Old Country Road at Merchants Concourse in Westbury.

The crash happened around 3:48 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

In video obtained by News 12 , two vehicles are seen with front-end damage. The third vehicle is a UPS tractor-trailer.

Old Country Road was closed in both directions from Merchants Concourse to Pine Street. The road has since reopened.

