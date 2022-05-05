Congresswoman Miller Receives YMCA Congressional Champion Award

WASHINGTON, (D.C.) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) was today awarded the YMCA Congressional Champion Award. The YMCA specifically recognized Congresswoman Miller for introducing the bipartisan Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Reinstatement Act, which would restore the ERTC for non-profits and small businesses in the fourth quarter of 2021. Congresswoman Miller’s legislation would provide more than $100 million in tax credits for the 795 YMCA associations across the country.

“I am honored to be chosen as a YMCA Congressional Champion for 2022,” said Congresswoman Miller. “For generations, the YMCA has strengthened communities, invested in our children, and improved the health of our friends and families. It is vital that non-profits like the YMCA have the support necessary to recover from the pandemic, retain employees, and continue their great work in West Virginia and nationwide. I will keep pushing Congress to pass my ERTC Reinstatement Act so we can finally deliver long-awaited relief to these outstanding organizations.”

“We would like to thank Representative Miller for her leadership in the House and her efforts to ensure that non-profit organizations like the YMCA receive the resources they need to serve their communities,” said Neal Denton, Senior Vice President, and Chief Government Affairs Officer for YMCA of the USA.

Present at the ceremony were YMCA of Huntington Board President Mark Bates, YMCA of Huntington CEO Doug Korstanje, YMCA of the Kanawha Valley President and CEO Sarah Bolyard, YMCA of Southern West Virginia CEO Jay Rist, and Tri-County YMCA Executive Director Marty Bavetz.

