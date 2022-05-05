ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Neil Gaiman, the overlord of fantasy, to talk ‘Sandman’ and ‘American Gods’ at The Bushnell

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A lot has happened since bestselling fantasy author Neil Gaiman last visited The Bushnell five years ago.

In 2017, he was renowned for his fantasy novels, including “Stardust” and “Neverwhere”; his young adult novels, including the Newbery Medal-winning “The Graveyard Book”; his children’s books such as “Coraline,” which became a classic animated film; and, of course, his comic books — the groundbreaking “Sandman” and its spin-offs, as well as the brilliant Batman tale “Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?”.

In the mere half-decade since he was last in Hartford, Gaiman has conquered television. First there was “Lucifer,” based on one of his “Sandman” characters and running for 93 episodes from 2017-21. Then there was the “American Gods” series based on his 2001 novel, and then “Good Omens,” based on the 1990 book he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett.

Next, the most eagerly awaited Gaiman screen project of all, the Netflix television series “Sandman,” is finally happening this year. Also in the works: a mini-series based on “Anansi Boys,” the companion novel to “American Gods.”

So Gaiman will have a lot to talk about when he hits town May 11 for a 7:30 p.m. appearance at The Bushnell presented by The Connecticut Forum.

The bestselling novelist, comic-book creator, screenplay writer and raconteur has routinely sold out the 2,800-seat Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell for his speaking engagements. Gaiman has fans who follow him from city to city on his tours, which leads him to constantly switch the stories and readings for each performance.

In a phone conversation with The Courant in April, Gaiman explained how he was able to balance all the TV series and other projects while still maintaining a hands-on interest in them. He says the shooting schedules magically lined up so that he was able to be on the sets for each production. He has a reputation for maintaining the integrity of his works when they’re made into shows or films.

Indeed, when asked about the impending “Sandman” television series, Gaiman says one of his major accomplishments has been to avoid making bad versions of “Sandman.”

“A couple of times I had to take action to make things go away,” he says. One of the issues was that no movie could contain the narrative he had created across the 75 issues of the original comic. Now viewers are comfortable with long-form adaptations of novels as series or mini-series.

“The world has caught up,” he says.

Another adaptation of “Sandman” recently arrived from Audible, which dramatizes the comics with line-by-line precision, into two separate radio theater style “acts” that together run over 24 hours. Lord Morpheus, his supernatural siblings and the humans they befriend and torment are played by a full ensemble of famous actors, among them James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton and Bebe Neuwirth, with Gaiman as the narrator.

He explains that the radio-theater style series used his original scripts for the comics; the written-out descriptions he provided so that the artists could draw the adventures now serve as spoken stage directions.

“I found the scripts on in WordPerfect or some other ancient format, and gave them to [the project’s director] Dirk Maggs,” Gaiman recalls. Only minor tweaks had to made to the text, for instance an updating of the terminology for an ahead-of-its-time episode featuring a trans character.

“We changed some of the language there, because though we were depicting transphobia, we needed to be subtler.” A third act of the “Sandman” Audible series is in the works.

“Sandman” also inspired an entire “Sandman Universe” line of multiple separate comics series from DC’s Vertigo and Black Label imprints, launched in 2018 to honor the 30th anniversary of Gaiman’s original “Sandman” series.

The Gaiman adaptations have also spread to live theater. “Coraline” became a musical with songs by Stephin Merritt of The Magnetic Fields, and Gaiman raves about a new stage version of his novella “The Ocean at the End of the Lane” created by the National Theatre and currently playing in London’s West End.

“It’s weird seeing something based on your own book that makes you cry,” he says. “I hope it’s going to come to Broadway.”

So, with all these screen, stage and audio adaptations filling the air, is Gaiman writing anything new?

He says he’s working on a new “Neverwhere” book, and he’s also corresponding with comics editors about his next projects.

Meanwhile, he’s back on the road, making good on bookings that were postponed during the pandemic.

“It’s a weird little monthlong tour that exists because COVID happened in 2020,” Gaiman says. “I’m genuinely interested to see if the usual number of people come. I’m looking forward to getting out again, reading my stories, meeting people.”

On tour, he’s become used to doing “different things every night” to please his wide-ranging and ever-growing fan base.

His favorite part of his own shows? “I love answering people’s questions.”

His audiences have certainly changed over the several decades, he says. In the late ‘80s, around the time of “Sandman 1,” he says, I could have described everyone who came to a signing as male and in their 20s. If there was a woman in the line, it was probably somebody’s mother.

“Now, it’s half men, half women, and children as young as 3 or 4 years old. Some are in their 80s. I loved getting to the point where I could no longer predict who might turn up.”

“An Evening With Neil Gaiman” presented by The Connecticut Forum, happens May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. $23-$92. bushnell.org .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Entertainment
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Stephin Merritt
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Bebe Neuwirth
Person
James Mcavoy
Person
Terry Pratchett
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy