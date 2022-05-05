ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

From LeeAnn Rimes to Megadeath: Top 10 things to do and see this week in Connecticut

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

It’s a fantasy-loaded world in Connecticut for week of May 8 to 14, with May 13 loaded with choices. Neil Gaiman’s back in town, another production of “She Kills Monsters” is on the boards, and there’s a Sea Tea improv show with a mysterious twist.

In the real world, there are some amazing voices to hear, from Madeleine Peyroux and Joan Osborne to Megadeth and In Flames. Here are our 10 picks of things to do over the next few days.

Gaiman night

Neil Gaiman has written so many stand-out fantasy stories, in such a wide variety of formats (”Sandman,” “American Gods,” “Coraline,” “Norse Mythology,” “A Study in Emerald”) that a chance to hear this internationally bestselling British author discuss his work promises a full and rich evening. May 11 at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. $23-$92. bushnell.org .

1491 comedy

“Between Two Knees” is a theatrical comedy by the esteemed Native American comedy troupe The 1491s. It was created for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival a few years ago, and now there’s a new production (with the same director, Eric Ting) May 12 to June 4 at the Yale Repertory Theatre, 1120 Chapel St., New Haven. It’s a unique take on key moments in Native American history throughout the 20th century. Performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. on May 21 and 28 and June 4 and a Wednesday matinee at 2 p.m. on June 1. No Tuesday performance on May 24. $10-$65. yalerep.org .

Outlaw Koe Wetzel

Outlaw country star Koe Wetzel brings his hillbilly/punk/grunge/rock style to the Oakdale, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Waterbury May 13 at 8 p.m. $38. livenation.com .

Dar Williams

Folk singer Dar Williams stops at both Infinity Hall locations: the one at 32 Front St., Hartford on May 13 (for $39-$49); and the one at 20 Greenwoods Road West, Norfolk on May 14 ($45-$55). infinityhall.com .

Humans beyond New York

Connecticut Forum offers an “Evening with Brandon Stanton,” the creator of the “Humans of New York” website and books. “Humans” shares photo portraits, interviews and stories of real people, sometimes at times of crisis. May 13 at 7:30 p.m. at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. $15-$100. ctforum.org .

Improv mystery

Mystery Switch & Friends is another improv comedy show with a twist at the Sea Tea Comedy Theater. This one has surprise guest improvisers joining in on the fun. May 13 at 7 p.m. 15 Asylum Street, Hartford. $10. seateaimprov.com .

Spitfire LeeAnn Rimes

Country legend LeeAnn Rimes’ career began when she was 13, and now she’s nearly 40. Her latest album is “God’s Work.” May 13 at 8 p.m. in the Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. $50-$70. foxwoods.com .

Osborne and Peyroux

The double bill of two extraordinary pop vocalists, Joan Osborne and Madeleine Peyroux at the Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London, was postponed in September and is finally happening May 13 at 8 p.m. Each of the singers is focusing on one of their key albums: Osborne is doing songs from “Relish” and Peyroux is revisiting “Careless Love.” $35-$65. gardearts.org .

‘Metal Tour of the Year’

This metal may be a little rusty, but can still shred. Four bands — Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames have embarked on what they call “The Metal Tour of the Year.” What year do they mean exactly? The youngest of these bands formed in the early 1990s. Still, to give them their head-banging due, several of these bands are still putting out fresh albums every few years. May 13 at 6 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena, 12 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville. $39.50-$79.50. mohegansun.com .

‘She Kills Monsters’

“She Kills Monsters” is a fantasy-filled comedy/drama by Qui Nguyen about gaming, depression, grief, companionship and the problems facing young people today. The play’s become the darling of college theaters, so it’s nice to see it being done at a small community-based theater for a broader audience. May 13-28 at Hole in the Wall, 116 Main St., New Britain. $25, $20 students and seniors. hitw.org .

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .

