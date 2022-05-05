ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Lake County volunteer firefighter arraigned in arson case

By Julie Norwood
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLEbZ_0fTiYxoS00
Proposed legislation would establish community grants to assist local governments with increasing crisis response programs and diverting people with mental health conditions from jails. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

YATES TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old volunteer firefighter in Lake County is facing arson and drug charges after being arrested for allegedly setting two wildfires in Yates Township last week.

Frederick Crafard, 20, was arraigned Friday in the Lake County Trial Court on two charges of fourth degree arson and a charge for possession of illegal drugs.

The charges stem from two incidents that occurred Wednesday, April 27. According to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to two separate wildfires — the first on 80th Street and the second a few hours later on Queens Highway near 80th Street. Police said Crafard, a Yates Township volunteer firefighter who has since been terminated, was present at both scenes.

Det. Lt. Brad Nixon, of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, told the Pioneer that upon questioning, Crafard admitted responsibility for the two fires. Crafard also had an arrest warrant out of Newaygo County for a traffic violation. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Lake County jail.

The fires were discovered quickly and did minimal damage, Nixon said.

"Both parcels of land are USA public lands," he told the Pioneer. "The first fire was discovered by a conservation officer; the second fire was discovered by a turkey hunter."

Nixon estimates both fires covered less than a half acre.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Overnight shooting on MLK Blvd. leaves man in hospital

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Just after midnight on Saturday, April 30, Lansing Police Department received calls of gunshots being fired on the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near the intersection of Malcolm X St. Upon arrival, Lansing police found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, none of which law […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Volunteer Firefighter#County Jail#Illegal Drugs#Police#Violent Crime#Pioneer#Sec
ClickOnDetroit.com

Body of missing Oakland County man found by father, son in Pontiac lake

PONTIAC, Mich. – The body of an Oakland County man who has been missing since December was found by a father and son in a Pontiac lake, officials said. Family members of Ryan Patrick Pitts, 31, of Pontiac, said they hadn’t seen him since December. Police put out an alert earlier this week that they were still searching for Pitts.
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

Man, 33, found dead at Michigan hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
108
Followers
216
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

 https://www.lakecountystar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy