Baldwin, MI

Pathfinder library hosts nutrition classes

By Shanna Avery
Lake County Star
 3 days ago
Folks in the Baldwin community learned how to cook healthy meals on a limited budget at the Pathfinder Community Library.  (Courtesy photo)

BALDWIN — Folks in the Baldwin community had an enjoyable and educational time attending workshops geared toward learning to cook healthy meals on a limited budget at the Pathfinder Community Library.

The two workshops, one April 21 for senior citizens and one April 28 geared toward families, was made possible for the library to host thanks to a $3,500 grant from the Great Lakes Energy People fund.

Michigan State University Extension nutrition instructor Rachael Gillespie shared tips on healthier ways to prepare meals on a limited budget and how to use a slow cooker for one-pot meals.

Each person attending received food items related to the recipe, recipe hand outs, a cook book and a new slow cooker, which library director Bonie Povilaitis said was very appreciated.

"We had up to 25 participants at our first session with the seniors," Povilaitis said. "Everyone was so happy and appreciative with the cookbooks and ingredients to put in their new crock pots. They were instructed how to make a vegetable beef soup. A couple of people shared how they went home and made it and how good it turned out."

Members of the Great Lakes Energy Co-Op support the People Fund by voluntarily rounding up their bills to the next biggest dollar, which is distributed to nonprofit organizations and charity activities that benefit people in communities served by the cooperative. Visit www.gtlakes.com for details and to sign up for the round up program.

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
