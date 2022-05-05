ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Sports Betting Industry Can Only Ignore Motorsports for So Long

By Ross Fruin
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Today’s guest columnist is Ross Fruin, CEO and founder of GridRival.

There has never been a better time for U.S. sports betting . Over 100 million Americans in 32 states are now able to place a legal wager on their favorite sporting pastimes, with more states likely to legalize in the coming months and years.

The American Gaming Association estimates that nearly $8 billion was put down on Super Bowl LVI, and over 17% of American adults planned to wager sums predicted to be over $3 billion on this year’s March Madness. Sports teams across all major leagues boast official sportsbook partners, while live odds are now commonplace during game broadcasts across multiple different sports.

However, there is one significant sector of the sports market whose fans are being poorly served by the sports betting industry: motorsports . This is an astonishing miss, especially as the tide of motorsports popularity continues to rise, thanks in large part to Formula One, and the ongoing growth of IndyCar and the iconic Indy 500. In fact, the whole month of May is a showcase not only for Indy racing, but for the entire sport.

According to The Guardian , overall ratings for the 2021 F1 season increased 40% in the U.S., putting the series’ popularity at an all-time high in North America. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March was the most-watched cable TV F1 broadcast in the USA in a quarter of a century, with a 60% increase in viewership from the second race of 2021.

The Guardian also notes that F1 added 73 million fans last year across the globe, which can be attributed in part to marketing efforts including the Netflix series Drive To Survive .

For IndyCar, the viewing figures for the first three races of 2022 were the highest since 2003, up 34% from 2021, with the Long Beach Grand Prix being the most watched edition of that race in NBC Sports history going back to 2009, even going up against the Masters at the same time slot.

MotoGP, meanwhile, continues to be a global behemoth, particularly in digital broadcasting: The championship’s official YouTube channel has nearly 5 million subscribers and over 1.6 billion views.

The growth of motorsports viewership across multiple series correlates nicely with the rise of U.S. sports betting. Therefore, one might expect the gaming industry to see Formula One and its ilk as a significant opportunity.

Unfortunately, this isn’t quite the case.

While the likes of NFL and college basketball are riding the wave of legalized sports betting, motorsports remains neglected, to a large degree, by sports betting operators. Race series do not have visibility on the navbars of popular betting websites, while broadcasters tend not to take advantage of the kind of in-play bets that have enhanced the fans’ experience in other sports. This is even more bizarre when you consider that the combination of split-second driver decision-making and potential technical issues makes motorsports perfectly suited to in-play betting.

This raises the question: Why has the betting industry failed to adequately cater to such a large fanbase?

Let’s start with motorsports fans. They are not like fans of other mainstream sports. Their relationships with the racing series they follow tend not to be binary, and feelings towards teams aren’t usually rooted in emotional factors like the city they represent, or embittered rivalries they hold with other teams. There’s a nuanced appreciation of the drivers, the idiosyncrasies of the tracks, engineers, team management, the strategies deployed, and the sheer beauty of the adrenaline-fueled drama that can unfold. Perhaps the industry has not yet found a unique enough approach to reach this very demanding fanbase at an effective scale.

It’s also true that the sport often puts up a barrier to entry for bettors. Elite race teams keep much of their data closely guarded for obvious reasons—“giving it away,” as they see it, could give rival teams competitive advantages. The race series themselves also show little willingness to open up their data—but it is this data that could help fans make more informed betting choices, and give traders more confidence in creating markets that motorsports fans would be attracted to.

NASCAR, however, has broken down this barrier, developing direct relationships with sportsbooks to help ensure fans have a place to engage with real-money gaming platforms. This hands-on approach to solving the key technical challenge of bringing motorsports betting markets to sportsbooks is encouraging.

Sports betting, by its nature, is esoteric and has a relatively steep learning curve. It might be compared to trading options in terms of the attention required and the need to “know the market.” If racing is to reach a betting audience at scale, a new approach is needed for enthusiast fans that is quickly digestible, while also being fun.

Creating such an approach is challenging, however, when there are few traders who know the sport well enough outside of F1 and NASCAR to build a compelling product and increase the handle. Without a large existing handle, motorsports stays low on the operators’ priority list. Hence, we have a “chicken and egg” problem.

What’s clear is that at a time when sports betting operators are rushing in every direction to acquire customers, motorsports represents an untapped market. GridRival was founded as a response to the lack of sports betting opportunities and fantasy games in the market, and has already attracted a user base of nearly 200,000, an audience that grew by 50% in March 2022 alone. GridRival proves that motorsports fans want a platform that is unique and specifically for them.

The sports betting industry may not have fully realized the potential of motorsports, but the  continuing growth of this discerning fanbase will soon make it impossible to ignore. Motorsports fans want to deepen their engagement with the series they love, and betting is a proven way to do so. Ignore the gearheads at your peril!

Before founding GridRival , the only fantasy sports platform dedicated exclusively to motorsports, Fruin co-founded the digital media buying firm Searchlogic.

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Fanatics Could Gain From Buying Proven Sports Betting Tech Stack

Click here to read the full article. Those waiting on Fanatics’ long-anticipated first move into sports betting will need to wait a little longer. The company disputes recent reports suggesting it has agreed to a deal with Amelco. While it remains to be seen if Fanatics and Amelco are ultimately able to strike a partnership, Chris Grove (CEO, American Affiliate) says Fanatics would be wise to acquire a proven tech stack “on which it can build the unique Fanatics sports betting experience.” By doing so, the company could cut down on the time it needs to launch a product—a competitive...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Real-Time Sports Streaming Opportunities Go Way Beyond Betting

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Jed Corenthal, chief marketing officer at Phenix Real Time Solutions. Much has been written about whether real-time streaming is necessary regardless of whether there is some form of interactivity integrated within the content. If you are “just watching the game,” then why does a broadcast need to be in real-time, and why is it important that everyone is in sync watching the game at the same time? This thinking misses a critical point—a majority of viewers already interact with each other all the time, and while watching nearly everything. According to...
HOBBIES
Sportico

From Charlie Hustle to Chuck Nazty: An MLB Betting Story

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Blackmon has become the first Major League Baseball player to sign a sports betting endorsement deal—and Pete Rose is OK with it. Blackmon, the Colorado Rockies’ four-time All-Star right-fielder known as “Chuck Nazty,” joined MaximBet, a self-styled “lifestyle sports betting and online casino brand,” it was announced Wednesday. That’s fine with Rose, MLB’s all-time leader with 4,256 hits who was banned from baseball for gambling on the sport. But the man nicknamed “Charlie Hustle” believes that, given the current climate in which major sports teams and their players can be associated with legal gambling,...
GAMBLING
Sportico

All-Women’s Sports Network Adds Athletes Unlimited, LPGA to Platform Plans

Click here to read the full article. A group of women’s sports leagues and properties has partnered with the coming Women’s Sports Network—a 24/7 streaming network from Fast Studios dedicated exclusively to women’s sports that makes its debut in June. Content from Athletes Unlimited (a network of women’s sports leagues that includes softball, volleyball, lacrosse and basketball), the LPGA, U.S. Ski and Snowboard, the World Surf League (WSL) and the Women’s Football Alliance (a professional tackle-football league founded in 2009) will bolster the new network’s early programming. Fast Studios, which launched in 2021, declined to comment on financial arrangements with partners, including...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Fantasy Sports#Motorsports#Indy 500#Americans#Super Bowl Lvi#Indycar#Saudi Arabian#F1
Sportico

NCAA to Allow Sports Betting Data Deals for Schools, Conferences

Click here to read the full article. The NCAA is further loosening its long-held opposition to sports betting, paving the way for individual schools and conferences to sign lucrative deals with data companies that sell that information on to sportsbooks. The Division I Interpretations Committee met Wednesday to discuss the topic, and determined that an individual, school or conference can provide stats to sports wagering companies if that information is also available to the general public, according to an NCAA spokesperson. Membership was informed of the ruling Thursday afternoon. The decision will likely open the door for conferences large and small (...
NFL
Sportico

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton Join Chelsea Bidding in Harris/Blitzer Group

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have joined the bidding for English soccer giant Chelsea, according to someone familiar with the plans. The two stars, among the highest paid athletes in the world, have joined a group led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. The group is one of the three remaining bidders for the soccer team, which is expected to fetch more than $4 billion. The Chelsea sale is entering the final stages, as prospective buyers prep final offers and add new investors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Golf League Pitches PGA Players in Bid to Beat Norman Tour

Click here to read the full article. If you thought Greg Norman’s LIV Golf operation was the only new series of tournaments in which 12 teams of four would compete in 54-hole Ryder Cup style matches for (lots of) guaranteed money, you were wrong. The Premier Golf League, founded by Andy Gardner, came up with the format first. The Saudi Public Investment fund expressed interest as an early backer before splitting off to pursue its own version of the same idea, which turned into Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational series. While Norman vacuumed up headlines about the initiative, the PGL hasn’t given up....
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Fanatics Adds Lydia Jett, Jonathan Mildenhall to Board Amid Growth

Click here to read the full article. Fanatics has added two board members as it pushes into new areas like NFTs, trading cards and sports betting. The company has appointed SoftBank managing partner Lydia Jett and TwentyFirstCenturyBrand executive chair Jonathan Mildenhall to help provide strategic vision and industry experience at a time of rapid growth. The Fanatics board, chaired by CEO Michael Rubin, is now comprised of 10 people. “Fanatics is in the midst of incredible transformation and the deep expertise and insight that Lydia and Jonathan both bring to the board will be vital as we unlock a new digital experience...
GAMBLING
Sportico

DraftKings Sees Strong Results, Raises Projections Despite Stock Jitters

Click here to read the full article. DraftKings founder and CEO Jason Robins says the strength in sports betting is continuing unabated, as increasing revenue and better cost controls have the company seeing a better-than-forecast 2022 ahead. “What’s nice for us is we’re still in this market, and it can’t help but grow,” said Robins on a phone call. “Our customers, from what we’ve seen, continue to be incredibly strong. A lot of companies that are consumer-focused are seeing a pretty material drop-off in consumer spend due to some of the inflationary pressures and macro-economic things. We’re seeing none of the...
STOCKS
Sportico

Wimbledon Russian Ban Tests Discrimination Limits as ATP Objects

Click here to read the full article. As first reported by Sportico, the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which runs the Wimbledon tournament, has banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in Wimbledon in June. The move represents an explicit form of national origin discrimination that, in an employment situation, would be regarded as illegal. It also invites discussion on the absence of a limiting principle when future geopolitical conflicts arise. In a statement, the AELTC says, “it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.” The ban...
UEFA
Sportico

Netflix Mulls Ad-Supported Tier as Sports TV Execs Cheer

Click here to read the full article. As Netflix shares continue to get hammered in the wake of the company’s first reported subscriber losses since 2011, investors looking to grab a piece of the streaming giant on the cheap should be encouraged by Ted Sarandos’ disinterest in live sports. If nothing else, Netflix’s long-standing aversion to investing in top-shelf sports programming and its recent musings on introducing a cheapie ad-supported tier should be cause for celebration at the TV network sports divisions. Speaking to investors this week during Netflix’s first-quarter earnings call, co-CEO and chief content officer Sarandos said he hasn’t...
NFL
Sportico

Arctos Sports Partners’ Assets Balloon to More Than $3.9 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Sports private equity fund Arctos Sports Partners disclosed it began the year with $3.94 billion of assets under management, according to a recent filing with Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s about $1 billion more than the firm had in October. Arctos disclosed to the SEC those assets in an annual Form ADV, a requirement for firms that manage investor money. The form doesn’t detail Arctos’ investments beyond its focus “on the professional sports industry and sports franchise owners.” Sportico has reported that the fund is a limited partner in six MLB teams, controls large...
MLB
Sportico

Tiger Preps for PGA Championship as Mickelson LIV Deal Takes Shape

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened in golf over the last seven days, but the flurry of headlines produced little clarity. On Tuesday, the PGA of America released the list of players who’d registered for the PGA Championship, which will take place May 19-22, and both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the defending champion, were signed up. Woods even made a Thursday scouting trip to the host venue, Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., although he hasn’t said for sure if he’ll tee it up and probably won’t until days before the event. Mickelson, on the other hand, emerged...
MLB
Sportico

Big3 to Issue NFTs With IP Rights, Chance to Cash In on Team Sales

Click here to read the full article. Big3 recently announced its plan to decentralize sports team ownership. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by the rapper Ice Cube is not the first to introduce the concept. SailGP, MotorDAO, Buy the Broncos and Krause House have all rolled out similar initiatives. But Big3 has a track record (it’s entering its fifth season) and a dozen teams without owners, and it’s including potentially lucrative licensing rights with the sale of its “Fire” NFTs, all of which makes this endeavor different. So, too, does the league’s motivation for the 21st Century Ownership project. Big3...
MLS
Sportico

Esports Industry Hopes ‘Free-to-Play’ Shift Provides Needed Lift

Click here to read the full article. The video game industry is in the midst of a significant business model shift. Publishers have started to pivot from the unit-sales model they have relied on for the last 40 years, toward the free-to-play approach popularized over the last half decade (see: Halo Infinite, Call of Duty Warzone). “There’s no technology disruption causing that. It is totally consumer driven,” Mike Sepso (CEO, Vindex) said. While the transition is likely to cause some short-term pain for many publishers, the gaming executive believes it is unquestionably in their long-term best interests to make it....
VIDEO GAMES
Sportico

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Says ‘Careful’ About Sports Spending

Click here to read the full article. David Zaslav had a lot of ground to cover in his first earnings call as the helmsman of the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, and while analysts mostly quizzed him on matters related to streaming, the CEO was particularly enthusiastic about the company’s live sports portfolio. With less than a month to go before WBD ad sales chief Jon Steinlauf presents the company’s inaugural upfront slate to media buyers and advertisers on May 18, Zaslav said the new entity would bundle its sports and news assets with its entertainment inventory. “We’ve already gone out to...
NFL
Sportico

Adidas NHL Jersey Lawsuit Claims ‘Authentic’ Is Anything But

Click here to read the full article. What counts as an “authentic” jersey lies at the heart of a new lawsuit filed by a Florida man. David Inouye contends Adidas has relied on “omissions, ambiguities, half-truths” and other “deceptive representations” to sell authentic NHL jerseys that are neither identical nor substantially similar to those worn by NHL players. Inouye’s 20-page complaint was signed by Florida attorney Will Wright and filed in a Tampa federal district court on Monday. Judge Virginia Maria Hernandez Covington, a former federal prosecutor, has been assigned Inouye v. Adidas. Inouye seeks for his case to be certified as...
LAW
Sportico

NWSL Challenge Cup Bonuses Multiply With UKG Sponsorship

Click here to read the full article. The winners of the NWSL’s Challenge Cup will walk away with bonus checks 10 times bigger than expected thanks to the tournament’s first presenting sponsor, UKG. As part of the three-year partnership, UKG has committed to supersizing the Challenge Cup’s prize pool this year and incrementally each year thereafter for the teams that make the final, as well as expanding the payouts to include semifinalists. New NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said the raised bonuses will sit on equal footing with the men’s soccer equivalent, the U.S. Open Cup, a pay equity landmark for the...
MLS
Sportico

Serrano-Taylor MSG Fight Generating Real Revenue and Big Paydays

Click here to read the full article. Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) and Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) will face off for Taylor’s undisputed lightweight boxing title Saturday night. The event is being touted as a meaningful moment in women’s sports history. It is the first time a women’s bout—boxing or MMA—will headline a fight night at Madison Square Garden. Serrano and Taylor will also become the first pair of women to earn seven figures (record paydays for both) on the same card in boxing history. But Matchroom Sports chairman Eddie Hearn was clear, this is a market-driven, not purpose-driven, event....
COMBAT SPORTS
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy