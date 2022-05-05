ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporticast: How Formula One Became an Overnight Sensation in America

By Eben Novy-Williams and Asli Pelit
 3 days ago
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Eben Novy-Williams and Asli Pelit discuss Formula 1 ’s rapid growth in the U.S. The open-wheel racing circuit, which is owned by Liberty Media , has its first Miami Grand Prix this weekend.

Liberty purchased F1 in 2016 for roughly $4.5 billion, and immediately made a few dramatic changes that have propelled the property in new markets. It approached F1 more as a social and digital media property, it changed the rules to create a bit more competitive balance, it expanded the footprint of its races, and it emphasized the festival nature of those events.

The media approach included the creation of Drive to Survive, a Netflix docu-series that drew a large audience in the U.S. Many credit the show, which took viewers inside the lives of the drivers, technicians and team directors, with helping U.S. consumers better understand a sport that has largely played second fiddle to NASCAR. Hoping to achieve some of the same buzz, governing bodies in sports like golf, tennis, cycling and surfing, have launched similar series.

The U.S. is one of just two countries that F1 will visit twice this season, which shows how important this market is to Liberty Media. That’s before a 2023 event in Las Vegas , where cars will race on city roads down the Las Vegas strip.

An estimated that 300,000 people could be coming to Miami for this weekend’s race—the 2020 Super Bowl, by comparison, attracted about 200,000—and hotels and restaurants are already reporting massive interest in expensive hospitality packages.

Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton Join Chelsea Bidding in Harris/Blitzer Group

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton have joined the bidding for English soccer giant Chelsea, according to someone familiar with the plans. The two stars, among the highest paid athletes in the world, have joined a group led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. The group is one of the three remaining bidders for the soccer team, which is expected to fetch more than $4 billion. The Chelsea sale is entering the final stages, as prospective buyers prep final offers and add new investors...
Golf League Pitches PGA Players in Bid to Beat Norman Tour

Click here to read the full article. If you thought Greg Norman’s LIV Golf operation was the only new series of tournaments in which 12 teams of four would compete in 54-hole Ryder Cup style matches for (lots of) guaranteed money, you were wrong. The Premier Golf League, founded by Andy Gardner, came up with the format first. The Saudi Public Investment fund expressed interest as an early backer before splitting off to pursue its own version of the same idea, which turned into Norman’s LIV Golf Invitational series. While Norman vacuumed up headlines about the initiative, the PGL hasn’t given up....
F1 Boom Lures Amazon, Dell and Oracle Into Tech-Sponsor Race

Click here to read the full article. When the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix revs up this Saturday and Sunday, tech companies will compete for the podium every bit as much as frenemies Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Formula One has long been among the most technologically sophisticated sports, continuously attracting partnerships and sponsor agreements in the tech sector. The circuit’s recent growth in the U.S. has accelerated the trend. For 2022, Chinese technology company Lenovo became an official F1 partner, and will collect on-site data used to support broadcast applications, an effort driven in part by the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive...
Formula 1 Grand Prix Weekend Revs Up For Some Of The Priciest Parties South Florida Has Ever Seen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If polo is the sport of kings, then Formula 1 could be considered the sport of those with deep pockets, given how much some events surrounding the big race can cost. The ultimate four-night super club in the sand goes through Sunday, as American Express presents Carbone Beach on 18th Street and the ocean. CBS News Miami was there during setup with chef and owner Mario Carbone. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Carbone what it is about race weekend that inspires him to produce events like this. “To have this Super Bowl size weekend give us the opportunity to do something even...
TIME

$125,000 Hotel Rooms. $23,000 Tickets. Formula 1 Makes Its American Arrival

This weekend Formula 1 will make its Miami debut, replete with South Beach excess. The $2 billion racing circuit, which holds events all over the globe, is booming in America, as evidenced by seats to the May 8 Miami Grand Prix—sponsored by Crypto.com—going for in excess of $23,000 on the secondary market; one hotel in the area charging $125,000 per night for a suite on race weekend; and the dry-docked yachts sitting in fake turquoise water at the Miami International Autodrome, the 19-turn track outside Hard Rock Stadium that cost about $40 million to build. The city will be teeming with exclusive parties; celebrities expected to be in attendance include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Tom Brady, the Williams sisters, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and Travis Scott. Some 300,000 fans, sponsors, and partygoers are expected in Miami for the race; crowds and spending could exceed that of the city’s 2020 Super Bowl.
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Formula 1 heads to Miami

Few brands have boosted their profiles during the past two years more than Formula 1 and Miami. This weekend, the two are linking up in what’s expected to be a bacchanal of booze, gasoline, and probably not enough suntan lotion. Formula 1 is hosting the Miami Grand Prix tomorrow,...
F1 qualifying: What time is Miami Grand Prix today and how can I watch?

Formula 1 arrives in North America for the first time in the 2022 season with the Miami Grand Prix.A new date on the calendar, the south Florida city hosts a first F1 race weekend on a newly-constructed circuit around Hard Rock Stadium.LIVE! Follow live coverage of qualifying with our blogRed Bull’s Max Verstappen has moved up to second in the season standings, taking sprint and feature race victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with a fine weekend performance in Imola.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) also has two wins from the first four races of the season, and sits on the top...
The Miami Grand Prix Track Is Designed to Thrill Formula 1 Fans

As Formula 1 racers gear up for the inaugural 2022 Miami Grand Prix tomorrow, Sunday, May 8, racing fans have questions about the new Miami International Autodrome. Namely, is the Miami F1 track permanent?. Article continues below advertisement. The answer is yes… and no! The track surface is “a temporary...
F1 Makes $240 Million Investment for Las Vegas Grand Prix Site

Formula 1 announced in March the addition of a third grand prix event in the United States, to take place on the famed Strip in Las Vegas. Formula 1 is promoting the grand prix itself in conjunction with its commercial rights holder Liberty Media. Liberty Media entered an agreement to...
Formula 1 Miami 2022: Drivers practice for inaugural qualifying race

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Formula One drivers were practicing on Friday night for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in Miami Gardens. Twenty cars were racing on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit at the Miami International Autodrome, built just outside of the Hard Rock Stadium. The ten teams were preparing for...
Fanatics Could Gain From Buying Proven Sports Betting Tech Stack

Click here to read the full article. Those waiting on Fanatics’ long-anticipated first move into sports betting will need to wait a little longer. The company disputes recent reports suggesting it has agreed to a deal with Amelco. While it remains to be seen if Fanatics and Amelco are ultimately able to strike a partnership, Chris Grove (CEO, American Affiliate) says Fanatics would be wise to acquire a proven tech stack “on which it can build the unique Fanatics sports betting experience.” By doing so, the company could cut down on the time it needs to launch a product—a competitive...
Russian Athletes Will Be Banned From Wimbledon

Click here to read the full article. Russian tennis players will be barred from competing at Wimbledon in June, a decision that will prevent current world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev from playing in the season’s third Grand Slam. The tennis tournament, held annually at the All England Club in London, will break from the rest of the tennis world by refusing to allow Russians to compete, according to someone familiar with the decision, who was granted anonymity because the conversations were private. The All England Club released a statement Wednesday confirming the decision, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In the circumstances of...
Elon Musk Clinches Deal to Buy Twitter for $44 Billion

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk is set to become the new owner of Twitter, after a fast flurry of negotiations left the company’s board with no choice but to accept the multibillionaire’s $44 billion takeover proposal, according to a story in Variety. Under the terms of the deal, Twitter stockholders will receive $54.20 in cash for each share of the company’s common stock that they own upon closing of the proposed transaction. The purchase price represents a 38% premium to Twitter’s closing stock price on April 1, 2022, which was the last trading day before Musk, who...
