ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Is 'Per-Pupil Spending' Really an Accurate Description?

By Mike Antonucci
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkeGq_0fTiYA0D00

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive .

We have heard a lot about educator shortages recently, but over the past few weeks the media have sounded the alarm over a different shortage: students.

The Associated Press , Washington Post , Chalkbeat , Politico and The 74 are national outlets that highlighted steep declines in K-12 public school student enrollment and the dangers of layoffs and deep budget cuts when federal relief money is gone.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

Chicago , Minneapolis and Sacramento — all cities with recent teacher strikes — proposed cuts to find money to pay labor costs amid declining enrollment.

This attention is leading us into a welcome debate about how schools are funded and whether “per-pupil spending” is really an accurate description of how revenues are allocated. While we ostensibly fund public schools according to the number of students they enroll, history shows that in most places, changes in the size of the student body bear little relationship to the amount of money added or subtracted.

I used to extract enrollment, staffing and finance figures for every K-12 school district every year from U.S. Census Bureau data. I would compare them to corresponding figures from five years earlier. Here’s a link to the last time I did it , which showed that from 2005 to 2010, enrollment grew by 0.3%, the number of teachers grew by 3.8% and per-pupil spending grew by 22%.

The responses of individual states and districts to enrollment gains and losses were all over the map. In many places, enrollment and spending seemed completely disconnected.

Related: ‘Those Kids Did Not Come Back’: Exclusive Enrollment Data Shows Students Continue to Flee Urban Districts as Boom Town Schools and Virtual Academies Thrive

Nevertheless, if we accept that fewer students will lead to less funding, we still should have been well prepared for the current situation.

In April 2015, I headlined a blog post “The Coming Student Shortage,” based on this graphic from a Fordham Institute column :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MQ0O_0fTiYA0D00
Fordham Institute

With the number of births down dramatically by 2013, it stood to reason that kindergarten enrollment would be lower in 2018, and it was . By 2018, there was even more warning.

U.S. Births Dip To 30-Year Low; Fertility Rate Sinks Further Below Replacement Level ” read a headline about a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. It prompted me to write at the time , “A low birth rate has all sorts of implications for the nation, but the effect on public schools is obvious. Fewer births means reduced enrollment. If we were smart, we would start planning immediately for that eventuality.”

I had several ideas, but I already knew it was wasted effort. “As long as the economy rolls along and tax revenues increase, school districts will hire more teachers and support workers, even with shrinking enrollment,” I wrote. “And since the available workforce is also shrinking, this will lead to — you guessed it! — manufactured panic about teacher shortages.”

Last week, the National Education Association released several reports with “alarming new data about educator pay and other key findings related to what is contributing to the nationwide educator shortage.”

Those reports showed that from 2020 to 2021, the nation was forced to get by with 1,881 fewer teachers (down 0.06%). There were, however, 1,328,387 fewer students to teach (down 2.65%). We lost one teacher for every 735 students who disappeared.

Where did those students go? We have seen a lot of different answers: charters, homeschooling, private schools, virtual schools, etc. Only one commentator that I have seen painted a darker picture.

“Where are they? They’re not going to private school. They’re not going to any other school. They are at home or not in school at all,” said Dan Domenech , executive director of the American Association of School Administrators.

This is the most worrisome interpretation, and the least discussed. Compulsory school attendance has been on the books in every state for more than 100 years. The COVID crisis marked the first time that it was largely unenforced. Most states went for 18 months without any clear idea of where some children were during the school day. Is it unreasonable to assume that when schools reopened, at least some of those students had already absorbed the message that showing up wasn’t that important?

The American K-12 system can either be the source of education for all students or the world’s largest government jobs program for adults. Time to choose.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Why Schools in One State Are Asking Students For Ideas on Best Way to Use Funds

The focus of education research has pivoted to support schools’ efforts to address pandemic disruptions and missed learning, says a new report from the National Academy of Sciences.  The report calls on the Institute of Education Sciences — the research arm of the Education Department — to prioritize research on topics that became more salient […]
EDUCATION
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#U S Census Bureau#Economy#Education For All#Pupil#Union Report#The Associated Press#Washington Post#Chalkbeat
The 74

More Than 1,500 Books Have Been Banned in Public Schools, and a U.S. House Panel Asks Why

A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on April 7 examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, books […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The 74

State Money Could Follow Struggling Students to Private or Home School

Parents of students who are struggling to read in elementary school might soon have the option to pull their students out of public school and into private school or homeschooling, paid for with government subsidies taken out of the public education budget. Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s Senate Bill 203 would create the Reading Education Savings Account […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
The 74

Grants to Expand Tutoring & Other Innovations for Students

As schools head into the final quarter, exhausted teachers and administrators are completing their third consecutive year disrupted by the pandemic. Assessments and other year-end data will provide a more complete accounting of the state of American education, but the evidence to date is disturbing.  In aggregate, students are struggling with their early reading, with […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Embracing the ‘Tough Conversation’: Teacher of the Year Finalists Speak Out On ‘Divisive’ History, Students’ Mental Health and Why Educators Are Not Superheroes

April 19 Update: The Council of Chief State School Officers named Kurt Russell the 2022 National Teacher of the Year. About 40 students at Oberlin Senior High School won’t be taking courses on Black history, race and gender oppression this fall — not because they’ve been canceled due to conservative opposition, but because Kurt Russell […]
SCIENCE
The 74

Proposed Charter School Funding Overhaul Sparks Opposition From NH Leaders

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut are rallying against a Biden administration push to add new conditions for charter school federal funding, arguing the move would be overly burdensome and make funding difficult to qualify for.  In a letter sent April 18, Sununu joined 17 other Republican governors in […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Focus on Fixing Schools, Not Culture Wars, in the Next Election

Today’s political debate about the fundamental value of public education is unlike anything our country has seen. Across party lines, schools and school boards have become political front-page news. The culture wars have infiltrated America’s classrooms. There is no doubt that the politics being forced into our public education system will be front and center […]
EDUCATION
The 74

One Key to Helping Students Right Now Is to Invest in Teachers' Well-Being

The pandemic, plus the current socio-political climate, has compounded everything that was already hard about teaching in public schools. So it’s no surprise that districts across the country are reporting high levels of teacher burnout. Some media reports are calling it a crisis.  The situation feels especially bleak in schools like mine, in Washington, D.C., […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The 74

$3 Billion for Summer Programs to Fight Learning Loss

A version of this essay originally appeared on the FutureEd website. Summer has traditionally been a time when students lose some of the skills they gained during the school year, a phenomenon known as summer slide that is particularly common among children living in poverty. But this year and next, school districts across the country […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Biden Administration Attack on Charter Schools Hurts Kids Who Need Them Most

As former members of Congress on opposite sides of the aisle, we have disagreed on many things, but one issue keeps us and many of our colleagues connected: ensuring that every child has access to a high-quality public education.  There are serious issues in public education right now, like staffing shortages and pandemic-related learning loss. […]
EDUCATION
The 74

CA Voters Most Dissatisfied With Local Schools

This article is part of a collaboration between The 74 and the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.    From their dislike of local teachers’ unions to a lack of confidence in school administrators, California voters are more disillusioned with the state of education than voters nationally, a new poll has found.    Commissioned by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy