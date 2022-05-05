ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

4000 Miles: Timothée Chalamet’s West End debut cancelled two years after play was due to open

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZKvc_0fTiVvVr00

Timothée Chalamet ’s West End debut has been cancelled two years after it was originally due to open.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 26, had been set to star opposite 87-year-old Eileen Atkins in Amy Herzog’s play 4000 Miles at London’s Old Vic, which was first announced in 2019 .

The production was one of the theatre’s best-selling shows of all time. However, its April 2020 opening was delayed in March 2020 due to the pandemic with a future reopening date promised at the time.

On Thursday (5 May), ticketholders were sent an email announcing that 4000 Miles would not be returning.

“Following its postponement due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amout of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the show at a time possible for everyone involved,” the statement read.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point and despite two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible.”

They continued: “It’s hard to believe that it’s almost two years to the day that we should have been stepping onto The Old Vic stage for the first preview to share our show with an extremly eager audience ( 4000 Miles was one of the top-selling shows ever to be scheduled at this theatre).”

The Old Vic added that they had struggled financially during the pandemic, when the theatre “lost all its earnt income overnight and had to sustain for almost two years without it”.

Refunds are available, but the theatre is asking ticketholders to consider donating the value of their ticket to keep the venue running.

Matthew Warchus had been due to direct 4000 Miles , which follows a 21-year-old who vanishes while cycling across the United States with his best friend, only to turn up at his grandmother’s Manhattan home after weeks of silence.

The play debuted off Broadway in 2011 and was nominated for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Elizabeth Olsen: ‘I think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the talented crew’

Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eileen Atkins
Person
Timothée Chalamet
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney plays video of friend Johnny Depp at Seattle concert amid defamation trial

Sir Paul McCartney played a video of Johnny Depp accompanying him on guitar during a recent concert in Seattle amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard.The former Beatle and Depp are reportedly close friends as well as longtime collaborators – Depp has starred in several of McCartney’s music videos.In footage shared on Instagram on Tuesday (3 May) by philanthropist and former model Jill Vedder, McCartney is seen performing his song “My Valentine” in front of a black-and-white video of Depp playing the guitar and reciting the song’s lyrics in sign language.The clip is taken from the original...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4000 Miles#West End#Performing#Musical Theater#The Old Vic
The Independent

Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West ‘pulling a Mrs Doubtfire’ to get back into the family home

Pete Davidson has joked about Kanye West – who is the ex of his current partner Kim Kardashian – disguising himself to get back into the family home.During a newly released clip from his standup set at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, which took place at Los Angeles’s Fonda Theatre on Friday 29 April, Davidson commented: “Does anybody else secretly hope that Kanye pulls, like, a Mrs Doubtfire?” The Saturday Night Live cast member added: “I come home one day and he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?’”The joke plays on the 1993 film, in which Robin Williams’s character dresses...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Packed Tony nominations show return of pre-pandemic Broadway

After a frantic end to the Broadway season and some nervous moments as shows struggled to reach the eligibility deadline amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, nominations for the Tony Awards are finally at hand.Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and three-time nominee Joshua Henry were scheduled to help reveal the 26-category list Monday morning on the Tony's YouTube channel.The season — with a whopping 34 new productions — represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. It is also notable for a wave of plays by Black playwrights, reflecting the impact on Broadway of the...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee weekend will make country ‘feel united’, Mary Berry says

Dame Mary Berry has said the Platinum Jubilee weekend will make Britain “feel united”.Speaking ahead of the Jubilee weekend next month, she said: “Jubilees are very special, people are going to come together, have street parties and come together for the occasion as families and communities.“It’s a wonderful thought that perhaps this Jubilee pudding will be made for everyone celebrating whether at street parties, for family occasions, or even made for just two people.“The Jubilee weekend will feel as though the country is united.”The Dame is a judge for the Platinum Pudding competition, which asked amateaur bakers across the UK...
RECIPES
The Independent

Ant and Dec to host Prince’s Trust Awards for 10th time

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the annual Prince’s Trust Awards for a 10th year as it airs on ITV for the first time.The Prince of Wales, founder and president of the trust, will also attend the event in May, which celebrates the achievements of young people supported by the charity.Famous names from the worlds of film, television, music and sport will be on hand to present the prizes.McPartlin said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be involved in the Prince’s Trust Awards again this year and to be hosting it for the 10th time.“It is always so...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

The Flight Attendant’s doppelganger scenes expose the horrors of drunken self-loathing

In The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie is always talking to herself. The first season of this meticulously paced and slickly shot comic spy thriller – which premiered to rave reviews in 2021 – saw Cassie’s imaginary interlocutor take the hunky form of Alex (Michiel Huisman), the billionaire whose dead body she crawled into bed with after a blackout night of partying in Bangkok. PTSD and boozing were offered up as easy explanations for those trippy conversations, in which the ghost of Alex played Watson to Cassie’s tipsy Sherlock. It was gimmicky, but the screwball pairing of Huisman’s nonchalant charm...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Dennis Waterman death: The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks star dies, aged 74

Dennis Waterman, star of Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks, has died, aged 74.The news was announced by the actor’s family, who revealed in a statement that he died on Sunday with his wife Pam by his side.“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain. The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time,” they said.The London-born actor, who launched to fame with a BBC drama based on the Just William books in his teens, had a major role in 1967 film Up the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy