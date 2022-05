The Amazon Prime series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was a surprise hit that really came out of nowhere. The first time someone explained to me what the show was about and suggested that I needed to watch it, I laughed. And laughed... And laughed some more. Not because the show was hilarious. Nope, I thought the concept was just plain old dumb. Then, I stopped being a jerk and actually watched an episode of the show. I was hooked! It is such a great show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO