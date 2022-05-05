Mental health walk: Taking steps to end the stigma around reaching out for help

Pennsylvania Children at Risk of Health Coverage Loss. Here’s What Our Leaders Must Do. The pandemic has brought no shortage of challenges to our country in the past two years. One silver lining, however, has been the uninterrupted access that children have had to health coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Nearly half of all children in the United States are insured through these programs, according to a report by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. In Pennsylvania alone, more than 1.4 million children—or 47% of our children under age 19—are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP.
