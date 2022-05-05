ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Mental health walk: Taking steps to end the stigma around reaching out for help

By Artist
wlvr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople from around the Lehigh Valley will come together Friday at Daniel Rice Field in Bethlehem for the 7th annual Lehigh Valley Mental Health Walk. The walk is a partnership between Lehigh and Northampton...

wlvr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania children risk losing health coverage unless the state acts to protect them | Opinion

Pennsylvania Children at Risk of Health Coverage Loss. Here’s What Our Leaders Must Do. The pandemic has brought no shortage of challenges to our country in the past two years. One silver lining, however, has been the uninterrupted access that children have had to health coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Nearly half of all children in the United States are insured through these programs, according to a report by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families. In Pennsylvania alone, more than 1.4 million children—or 47% of our children under age 19—are enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

St. Luke’s doctors mistook a new mom’s ADHD medication for illegal drugs. Then they separated her from her baby, lawsuit claims

Grace and Michael Smith’s youngest son turned 1 last month, but there were few happy memories from the days after his birth, the couple said. What should have been a time for the parents to bond with their newborn boy, Julian, became a waking nightmare that still intrudes on the happiness of their family. Hours after Julian was born in April 2021, staff at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson Campus ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy