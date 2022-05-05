ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Wouldn’t Talk To Her After ‘SNL’ & Shares What Made Him Upset

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Kanye West was on-hand to support Kim Kardashian when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, as documented by last week’s episode of The Kardashians. However, the two weren’t on speaking terms after the joke Kim made about Kanye in her opening monologue. “I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said in her opening. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing — his personality.”

On the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, Kim vented to Khloe about Kanye’s reaction to her monologue. “He walked out on SNL, like, mid-monologue,” Kim revealed. “I haven’t talked to him since.” Meanwhile, Kanye wasn’t even upset about the “personality” joke, and Kim explained what really ticked him off. “He’s upset at the fact that I said, ‘The reason I ‘divorced’ him,'” Kim shared. “So, the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I’d used the words ‘filed for divorce’. And he was upset I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gEqE_0fTiUKOx00
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posing for photos. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

In a confessional, Kim expressed her frustration at the situation. “I never want to offend anyone or hurt anyone, but that’s also what this monologue was for — to make a joke,” she said. “I made fun of myself, made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that’s personal to me, and it’s all fun and games. But apparently it wasn’t to him.”

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos With Their 4 Gorgeous Kids

What hurt Kim the most, though, was that she’d endured a lot from Kanye during their relationship and never got this upset. “I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that haven’t been the most comfortable for me, but that as my partner and I stood by him,” she insisted. “I would never embarrass him.” Khloe was totally team-Kim. She pointed out that Kanye made various “strong public stances” that were sometimes different from Kim’s, but she always chose to stand by him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHBiy_0fTiUKOx00
Kim Kardashian on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

“He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants,” Kim said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him. But hey…it’s not gonna happen here.” The episode was filmed in mid-October, eight months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. Up until that point, they had remained extremely amicable. Kim vowed to continue to do so for the sake of their children, but admitted that she was also ready to start focusing on herself.

“We have four kids together, I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him,” she explained. “But after SNL happened I felt like, okay, I can now focus on the bar and I need to get new energy.” Of course, it wouldn’t be long before Kim got together with Pete Davidson, who she’s still dating today, at the end of October. But we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out on the show!

Comments / 1

Related
POPSUGAR

Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable at the Met Gala

Monday night's Met Gala delivered a few surprising beauty moments and an eyebrow transformation that left Kendall Jenner almost unrecognizable. On May 2, Jenner attended the costume institute's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" spectacle alongside her family, including Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian. Jenner arrived at the event in a sheer crop-top and a voluminous, ruffled skirt by Prada, but the highlight of her look for the evening was a set of bleach-blond eyebrows, a subtle nod to the high forehead trend of the Middle Ages.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Snl
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kelly Ripa’s 3 Kids Bring Her Flowers To Talk Show Ahead Of Mother’s Day: Family Photo

“Bring your chickens to work day!” Kelly Ripa captioned the photo she posted to Instagram on Friday (May 6). In the pic, Kelly, 51, poses alongside her and Mark Consuelos’ three kids: Joaquin Consuelos, 19, Lola Consuelos, 20, and 24-year-old Michael Consuelos. The three “chickens” had brought their mother hen a bouquet, which could be part of “Bring Your Kids To Work Day” or that Mother’s Day in the U.S. is on Sunday. Either way, Kelly obviously appreciated the gesture from her family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
17K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy