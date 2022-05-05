Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Wouldn’t Talk To Her After ‘SNL’ & Shares What Made Him Upset

Kanye West was on-hand to support Kim Kardashian when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, as documented by last week’s episode of The Kardashians. However, the two weren’t on speaking terms after the joke Kim made about Kanye in her opening monologue. “I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said in her opening. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing — his personality.”

On the May 5 episode of The Kardashians, Kim vented to Khloe about Kanye’s reaction to her monologue. “He walked out on SNL, like, mid-monologue,” Kim revealed. “I haven’t talked to him since.” Meanwhile, Kanye wasn’t even upset about the “personality” joke, and Kim explained what really ticked him off. “He’s upset at the fact that I said, ‘The reason I ‘divorced’ him,'” Kim shared. “So, the word ‘divorced.’ He wished I’d used the words ‘filed for divorce’. And he was upset I also said he was a rapper. He said, ‘I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posing for photos. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

In a confessional, Kim expressed her frustration at the situation. “I never want to offend anyone or hurt anyone, but that’s also what this monologue was for — to make a joke,” she said. “I made fun of myself, made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that’s personal to me, and it’s all fun and games. But apparently it wasn’t to him.”

What hurt Kim the most, though, was that she’d endured a lot from Kanye during their relationship and never got this upset. “I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that haven’t been the most comfortable for me, but that as my partner and I stood by him,” she insisted. “I would never embarrass him.” Khloe was totally team-Kim. She pointed out that Kanye made various “strong public stances” that were sometimes different from Kim’s, but she always chose to stand by him.

Kim Kardashian on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)

“He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants,” Kim said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Good for him. But hey…it’s not gonna happen here.” The episode was filmed in mid-October, eight months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye. Up until that point, they had remained extremely amicable. Kim vowed to continue to do so for the sake of their children, but admitted that she was also ready to start focusing on herself.

“We have four kids together, I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him,” she explained. “But after SNL happened I felt like, okay, I can now focus on the bar and I need to get new energy.” Of course, it wouldn’t be long before Kim got together with Pete Davidson, who she’s still dating today, at the end of October. But we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out on the show!