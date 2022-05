The Town of Sylva will close Spring Street, between Mill Street and Main Street, for approximately three weeks beginning Friday, May 6. The purpose of the closure is to push all traffic headed westbound down Mill Street, and circling onto Main Street, down to Landis Street, without the option to turn left onto Spring Street. This portion of Spring Street is one proposed location for the construction of public restrooms in downtown Sylva. The town wants to determine whether closing Spring Street permanently for the public restrooms would be too much of an impediment to downtown traffic flow.

