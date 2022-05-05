ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County Coroner wants help identifying man’s body found in river

By ADAMS NEWS
b969fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Coroner is asking for help identifying a man found in the St, Mary’s River last month. Authorities found the man’s body off Bluffton Road on April 3rd. Investigators say the man’s remains may have been along the riverbank...

