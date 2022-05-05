ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Riley Keough Lives In An Unexpectedly Modest Home

By Kelly Welton
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoOxT_0fTiSfoW00

Riley Keough has been a prolific actress for years, appearing in more than 20 movies since her debut in 2010, with some roles garnering her critical acclaim. The entertainment website, Collider , rates her as a major talent in the indie scene. She's also a model; per The List , she's walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, been featured in campaigns for well-known designers, and graced the covers of Vogue and the New York Times T Style magazine. But that's not all.

The rising star is the granddaughter to legend Elvis Presley, though he passed a decade before she was born, and Priscilla Presley; if you look, you'll see the recognizable smoldering eyes and jaw structure. Growing up with such a famous story, and the daughter of her roaming, musician mother, Lisa Marie, Keough straddled a strange paradox of wealthy comfort and fame-induced exclusion.

In 2015, Keough married her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, whom she met while on the set of "Mad Max: The Fury." A few years later, she did the expected movie star thing and purchased a home in LA. With her lineage, career, and roster of well-connected friends (Dakota Johnson was a bridesmaid at her wedding), we could assume Keough's home is like so many others' in the business -- huge, decorated by an A-list designer, and filled with high-end art. But Keough's home surprises in its humble bearing; it has just enough.

The Home Is In The Silver Lake Area Of LA, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbrOY_0fTiSfoW00

In real estate vernacular, Riley Keough's house is charming; at 1,191 square feet, it's an intimate size for two. By today's standards, and even the LA average of 1,625 square feet per single-family home (via Home Advisor ), that's small. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage has the classic good bones of a 1920s build and had received a complete face-lift prior to the purchase, including the installation of central heat and air conditioning. Per Dirt , the couple acquired the property for just over $1.3 million in 2018.

The home is located in the hipster area of Silver Lake, in Eastside LA. Centered around the Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoirs, the neighborhood is a hive of funky boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, and boasts lots of beautiful parks that are perfect for running and picnicking. According to Niche , it's a nice balance of urban and suburban vibes. Mostly occupied by young professionals, the outlet gives the area an A+ rating for nightlife and a B+ for family living.

The 1920s-Built Cottage Has Classic Charm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lokkw_0fTiSfoW00

After entering through a wall of hedges to a large and welcoming front patio, the Tudor-inspired cottage rests snugly in an oasis of green and feels quite private. Hardwood floors, plenty of light, and a window seat surrounded by built-in bookshelves are some of the characteristics of the home's interior, as well as an emerald encroachment of the outdoors into every first-floor window.

The traditional floor plan has been amended to open the rooms into one another, creating a flow and feeling of space in the limited square footage. The living room is adjacent to a dining room, featuring a small table and a quaint bump-out wall. This area, in turn, flows into a breakfast bar with a modern kitchen beyond; though butcher block countertops add functional earthiness to the sleek design. Per Dirt , the primary bedroom, located on the first floor, has an ensuite bathroom and French doors to a deck above a shaded backyard . Upstairs, the attic loft offers a comfortable bedroom or flex space.

While not the property one might have imagined, the location and environment seem nurturing and ripe with natural and urban attractions. Riley Keough explained to InStyle in 2021 that she was uprooted often as a child, and that she enjoyed her time in her dad's cabins as much as that in her mother's mansions. From the looks of this sweet little spot, we'd venture Keough believes that home is where you make it.

Read this next: Celebs Who Sold Homes For Much Less Than They Bought Them For

Comments / 4

Related
TODAY.com

Naomi Judd’s cause of death: New details emerge

As more details emerge about the cause of death of Naomi Judd, her husband of more than 30 years honored her memory with an emotional song. Dolly Parton offered her condolences about Judd’s passing, saying “Naomi and I were close. Just know that I will always love you.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.May 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Willow Smith confesses that her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, ignored her mental disorders for years

The last couple of months have been very hard for the Smith family. Although one of the most powerful and renowned families in Hollywood, they have been facing extreme criticism and judgement from the public after the infamous Oscar slap incident. Jada Pinkett’s internet series, Red Table Talk, has also been under extreme scrutiny, so it was no surprise when the fans caught the wind of Willow’s past mental health struggles and her mother’s role in them.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolce Gabbana#Wedding#Mansions#Vogue
Outsider.com

Bryce Dallas Howard’s ‘Heart Could Barely Take’ Her Kids Watching ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ With Granddad Ron Howard

“The Andy Griffith Show” star Ron Howard enjoyed a wholesome moment with his grandkids the first time he showed them the classic television series. Ron Howard starred in “The Andy Griffith Show” back when he was just five years old. He played Andy’s son Opie Taylor for eight years, spending most of his childhood on set. And when his grandchildren Theo and Beatrice reached that age, Howard decided to sit them down and introduce them to the show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy