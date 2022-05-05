ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS

All eyes on the ice: Canoe country still frozen as permit season starts

boreal.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe permit quota season began in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on May 1, which usually signals the beginning of wilderness paddling. But the Boundary Waters remains locked in ice and snow. Reports from across the Superior National Forest indicate several inches of ice still on some lakes, and nearly...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

New size, bag limits for 2022 Wisconsin fishing season

The Wisconsin fishing opener is Saturday and there are a few new regulations for the 2022 season the DNR wants anglers to be aware of. "For this Saturday you can harvest both species, but again in the northern part of the state muskies are not open until the end of May and small mouth bass cannot be harvested until mid-June," fisheries biologist Nate Thomas said. 'So make sure you're paying attention to the regulations for the waters that you're fishing and make sure you're following the rules."
WISCONSIN STATE
WOOD

Lake Superior Satellite Picture Shows Keweenaw Snow

It was clear Friday afternoon, so we got a good view of the snow left around Lake Superior. You can see snow in the Keweenaw Peninsula and a small area of the Porcupine Mountains. On Friday, Painesdale was down to an 8″ snow cover. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s over the next few days, so you’ll see the snow area shrink quickly.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
WDIO-TV

Webb lake fire contained

Portions of Burnett county were evacuated Saturday afternoon while a wildland fire was being contained. East Swiss Township and the west side of Webb Lake were ordered to evacuate. The fire is now contained.
WEBB LAKE, WI
KFYR-TV

Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#On The Ice#National Weather Service#Open Water#Canoe Outfitters#Tuscarora#Sawbill Outfitters
MIX 108

Did You Know This Moose Lake Murder Was On Forensic Files?

If you are into true crime, you've likely watched Forensic Files at some point. The long-running television show has featured so many crime stories over the years from famous to cases that have flown under the radar. There are many shows just like, too. One of the most famous examples...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWS
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
WDIO-TV

Lake Assault Boats happy to hear about save on Lake Minnetonka

A boater on Lake Minnetonka is recovering after being rescued in April. He had been thrown from his new Boston Whaler, and the boat kept going in circles. The Hennepin County Water Patrol pulled him to safety, and managed to stop the out of control boat. The patrol was using...
MINNETONKA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Meet the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Very high fire danger across Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota

With the combination of dry conditions, low humidity, gusty winds, and warmer temperatures today, near-critical fire conditions are likely across most of Wisconsin and portions of Minnesota. The Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning. All DNR-issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Chances for severe storms, record heat this week in Minnesota

A wet start to Mother's Day signals the beginning of a warmer, stormier and much more humid pattern for Minnesota. After morning showers in the Twin Cities, thunderstorms are expected to redevelop later Sunday in the eastern Dakotas before moving into western Minnesota. Some of those storms could be severe, with large hail the primary threat.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

May 5th Brings Another Weather Record To Duluth

It seems safe to finally say that spring is here and here to stay! We have finally seen sunshine and warm temperatures in the Northland for the most part. The Old Farmer's Almanac released their predictions for the month ahead and said it would be a warmer-than-average month for our region with thunderstorms off and on. We have to take that forecast with a grain of salt but here's to hoping it comes true.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy