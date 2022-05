CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Roland Wilson is at his wits end. He’s lived in a nicely-kept home on Oak Cove Drive in Clearwater for more than two decades. About 15 years ago, he says, things started going downhill. His next door neighbor started letting her trees and plants grow out of control. He and a […]

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO