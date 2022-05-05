Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, festivals: Things to do in Austin this weekend

The University of Texas at Austin's Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey got everyone "in the mood" for sports and concerts with a song right before cutting the ceremonial ribbon of the brand new Moody Center on Robert Dedman Drive.Donning a burnt orange suit with white trim and a cowboy hat, McConauhgey joined UT President Jay Hartzell, C3-Presents co-founder Charles Attal, UT VP and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, builders and basketball coaches to debut the project. At the end of his speech, McConaughey explained that the real magic was not in the building but in the spirit people bring inside with them before asking the crowd to sing with him and "bless the mood." @austonianews Matthew McConaughey mixtape coming soon? 🔥 #atx #moodycenter #matthewmcconaughey #austin #utaustin ♬ original sound - Austonia The Moody Center's inaugural concert will be held by John Mayer on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO