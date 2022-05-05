ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, festivals: Things to do in Austin this weekend

By Laura Figi
 3 days ago
Get out on Lady Bird Lake in your choice of a kayak, canoe or stand up paddle board while raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets are $30 per person, which will cover your...

QuadCities.com

Celebrate with Rudy’s on May 7

Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with Rudy’s Tacos on Saturday, May 7!. Come party in our party tent in the back parking lot! Fiesta ’till you siesta!. Only at Rudy’s Tacos 11th Street location! The fun starts around Noon!
CELEBRATIONS
KVUE

LIST: Mother's Day events in Austin that aren't brunch

AUSTIN, Texas — It's become something of an expectation that along with flowers and a card, Mother's Day brunch is a given. But we know not all moms are created equal ⁠– and that it can be very difficult to get a reservation in Austin these days ⁠– so here's a list of things you can do with your mom this weekend that aren't brunch.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Sunday Funday: Get Tickets Now To Mimosa Fest On May 15th, 2022

To celebrate National Mimosa Day, woman- and minority-owned All About You Event Management and Event Producer, Necoya Tyson, is bringing an all-new festival to Austin: Mimosa Fest 2022, a daytime party for the mimosa and brunch connoisseur, on Sunday, May 15th, 2022. The festival will be held on Sunday, May...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Massive H-E-B with two-story BBQ joint breaks ground in booming Austin suburb

The second True Texas BBQ restaurant in the Austin area will be at the new H-E-B grocery store under construction in Georgetown. The 121,000-square-foot store, at 1010 W. University Ave. in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, is set to open in the spring of 2023. It will replace a smaller H-E-B store at 1100 S. I-35. San Antonio-based H-E-B operates two stores in Georgetown.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

7 outdoor marvels to explore in Central Texas this summer

Once again, Texas’ famously warm weather is upon us which means it is time to get outside and enjoy it. Nature in Central Texas is one of the biggest contributors to the magic and in the Lone Star State, there is a lot to see and do. From the only earthquake cave, to the oldest swimming pool, to the second-largest submerged cave in Texas, it can all be found in Austin or a few miles beyond.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

First look: $338 million Moody Center prepares to open its doors

The long-awaited Moody Center is just hours away from its ribbon-cutting, starring Austin’s own Matthew McConaughey, before opening its doors for its inaugural John Mayer concert on Wednesday.The $338 million project will have its official ‘Strait from Moody Center’ grand opening, a Texas-sized concert with sets from George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and the Randy Rogers Band on April 29-30. The layout of the arena can be customized to the musician or the event. (Laura Figi/Austonia)With 530,000 square feet and glass walls circling the perimeter, the venue can seat 15,000 and offers a lot more natural light and local touches...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Birkin creator Hermès bringing luxury Parisian fashion to Austin with weekend opening

The hip South Congress strip is getting a dose of ultra-luxury class as Parisian fashion brand, Hermès, opens this weekend. The high-end retailer, creator of the iconic Birkin bag that can run upward of $100,000, is opening its two-story shop on Saturday in proximity to other luxury stores in the Music Lane development on South Congress. Hermès chose Austin for its third Texas location and first in Austin last year, putting the capital city on the fashion map. However, some fear the opening as a sign of a changing identity for South Congress, a once scrappy home for creatives turned...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Matthew McConaughey breaks into song at Moody Center ribbon-cutting ceremony

The University of Texas at Austin's Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey got everyone "in the mood" for sports and concerts with a song right before cutting the ceremonial ribbon of the brand new Moody Center on Robert Dedman Drive.Donning a burnt orange suit with white trim and a cowboy hat, McConauhgey joined UT President Jay Hartzell, C3-Presents co-founder Charles Attal, UT VP and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, builders and basketball coaches to debut the project. At the end of his speech, McConaughey explained that the real magic was not in the building but in the spirit people bring inside with them before asking the crowd to sing with him and "bless the mood." @austonianews Matthew McConaughey mixtape coming soon? 🔥 #atx #moodycenter #matthewmcconaughey #austin #utaustin ♬ original sound - Austonia The Moody Center's inaugural concert will be held by John Mayer on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Randy Rogers Band says opening for George Strait and Willie Nelson is 'a dream come true'

It seems “the harder you work, the luckier you get,” to Randy Rogers, whose eponymously named six-piece band will open up for George Strait and Willie Nelson at the Moody Center this weekend.As part of the “Strait from the Moody Center” official opening on April 29 and 30, the Randy Rogers Band will open up for two nights of country music legends in the brand new $338 million venue.Rogers told Austonia that he grew up listening to both country music icons, and while he has opened up for Nelson before, Rogers said the event is poised to be one of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Austonia

Exclusive Austin club to open doors to the public for the first time

Membership-based private social club and music venue Pershing Hall is expanding its service, opening some of its events to the public for the first time starting this weekend.The Pershing, a low-profile but highly-coveted luxury club tucked away on East 5th Street and Pedernales, is the watering hole of some of Austin's most famous creatives and elites. It opened in 2018 as a membership-only club and has accrued 350 members as of last year.It plans on hosting over 150 events in the rest of 2022, starting with a Friday night show featuring Clarence James, Moody Bank$ and Vace. Pershing has a...
AUSTIN, TX
