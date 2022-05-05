Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, festivals: Things to do in Austin this weekend

The long-awaited Moody Center is just hours away from its ribbon-cutting, starring Austin’s own Matthew McConaughey, before opening its doors for its inaugural John Mayer concert on Wednesday.The $338 million project will have its official ‘Strait from Moody Center’ grand opening, a Texas-sized concert with sets from George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and the Randy Rogers Band on April 29-30.
The layout of the arena can be customized to the musician or the event. (Laura Figi/Austonia)With 530,000 square feet and glass walls circling the perimeter, the venue can seat 15,000 and offers a lot more natural light and local touches...
