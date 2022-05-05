ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, KS

Kansas family says bullying instructions came with pizza

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sean McDowell
GARDNER, Kan. ( WDAF ) — One Johnson County, Kansas family is angry over what they’re calling “a borderline hate crime.” They told Nexstar’s WDAF someone sent an unwanted pizza delivery to their home this week, but pizza and salad aren’t the only items that were delivered. The Domino’s Pizza receipt they shared included a bullying message meant for their teenage daughter.

Marty Postlethwait, the young girl’s grandmother, said it was Monday night when that delivery driver came to their door. The driver’s receipt included this message: “when they answer say for [the teenager] she gets the salad cause she fat.”

A photo of the message left on the Domino’s receipt. (Marty Postlethwait)

Postlethwait said the order was likely placed using Domino’s website, where the order form also provides a space for delivery instructions, and the bullying message appears to have been entered there.

“I think, to the extent they went to, this person needs to be held accountable for their actions. The sad part is, Domino’s hasn’t made it any easier for them to find out any answers,” Postlethwait said.

A manager on duty at the Gardner Dominos locations told WDAF the franchise owner is out of town this week. The girl’s father said he has complained to restaurant managers, both locally and at the corporate level.

The teenager attends school in the Gardner-Edgerton School District, and the family believes the abusive message comes from a fellow student there.

“This little girl’s feelings were crushed. There’s no ‘I’m sorry.’ There’s nothing we can do. I think that’s the hard part,” Postlethwait said.

Domino’s Pizza, which is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, sent this statement to WDAF: “We send our deepest apologies to the family impacted by this hurtful language. It is upsetting that the person who placed this order took advantage of our online ordering system in this way… We look forward to discussing this incident with the family directly.”

That statement from Domino’s said the company denies its driver read that message aloud. School district leaders said they’re hopeful this student’s family will reach out to them because this district doesn’t tolerate any kind of bullying.

