NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials said they have a "person of interest" in the homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli confirmed officials are investigating his death as a homicide, saying "he did die at the hands of another person." Ziccarelli said over 30 officers canvassed the East Ken Manor neighborhood where the boy's body was found on Haser Drive Wednesday. She said public safety also set up a "command post" near the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the same neighborhood. "Valuable information was obtained to aid us in our investigation and we thank the community for their...

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO