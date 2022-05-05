ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Start your engines: New owners ready to welcome community back to Paragon Speedway

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 3 days ago
Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a multi-part series of articles featuring local small businesses centered on the tourism industry in Morgan County. The series was created in conjunction with the Greater Martinsville Chamber of Commerce as part of National Small Business Week and Visit Morgan County as part of National Travel and Tourism Week.

The sound of revving engines has returned to southwest Morgan County as Paragon Speedway, 8486 Old State Road 67, Paragon, has started its new season of races.

While the sounds of engine and smell of smoke in the air will likely be familiar to most speedway spectators, there are some changes at the 68-year-old facility.

Beginning earlier this year, Paragon Speedway came under new ownership.

In February, the track was purchased by Robert and Jennifer Woodward and their business partner Darrell Helton.

"We saw it for sale on Facebook," Robert Woodward said.

He shared the information with Helton, who happened to be in the area, and the partnership was able to quickly purchase the speedway.

"It was kind of a last-second, on a whim, type thing," Robert Woodward said.

Helton and and Robert Woodward are not only business partners, but also cousins.

The new owners purchased the speedway because of its storied history and regional following.

"It has a huge following, among fans and race drivers," Robert Woodward said.

Both Woodwards grew up in northern Morgan County and graduated from Mooresville High School.

They now live in Greenwood, but were familiar with Paragon Speedway.

Helton used to race motorcycles when he was younger, Robert Woodward said.

"So we have a little bit of a motorsports background," Robert Woodward added.

One of the biggest reasons the idea of owning the race track peaked the couple's interest is its community connection.

"We want to give back to that community and build (the speedway) into a very special place," Robert Woodward noted.

Since purchasing the track, the partners have already updated the concessions and restrooms.

There have been four races already this year, and the Woodwards expect a busy 2022 season.

The partners have worked to increase the payouts for racers as drivers are experiencing the same inflation that Americans are dealing with throughout the country.

Getting more fans in the stands will help increase the speedway's revenue, which will allow it to offer more money to drivers.

The fans, according to the Woodwards, have been very supportive of the new owners this season.

"The drivers and the fans have been very, very supportive," Jennifer Woodward said. "As we have discovered more and more, it is a close-knit community and they are willing to do anything to help."

The loyalty of the fans and racers has been a bit of a surprise to the partners.

"The fans and drivers have reached out to us and told us how thankful they are that we purchased it and kept it from becoming agricultural," Robert Woodward said.

Jennifer added that while the partners were working, other folks would stop by and start helping — without being asked.

"A lot of our family, and Darrell's family, has been a huge part of it, and they work there every weekend for every race," Jennifer Woodward added.

The Woodwards both noted that the speedway has touched a lot of lives, not only in Morgan County, but throughout the region.

While many of the folks who venture out to the track are from Morgan County, it also brings a number of people from outside the county to the area.

One thing that helps Paragon Speedway attract non-locals is the family values that Morgan County residents hold dear.

"We believe that (Morgan County) is a great place to raise a family and a great place to visit, as well," Robert Woodward said.

The next scheduled set of races at Paragon Speedway is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

