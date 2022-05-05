South Carolina nears transgender sports ban after Senate vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

The House will review changes made by senators.

If that chamber approves the new version, the bill heads to the governor’s desk. More than a dozen states require transgender students to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

Idaho passed the first ban in 2020. A similar law in West Virginia have been blocked by courts.

