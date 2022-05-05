ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squatter cleans, cleanses house with sage, homeowner says

By Melissa Moon, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Days before moving into a newly renovated and furnished house, a Tennessee woman says she discovered a stranger had already moved into the home.

“I went there to let a cleaning crew in, and I kept saying my key isn’t working,” said homeowner Laquita Leatherwood.

Pamela Hopkins (Photo provided by Shelby County Jail)

“She said her uncle left her the house,” Leatherwood said. “I was already on the phone with the police.”

Leatherwood said a woman she had never met had changed the locks at the Shelby County house and parked her car in the garage. She said the woman came outside and told her she owned the home.

Sheriff’s deputies took Pamela Hopkins, 55, into custody. They said she told them her uncle had left the house to her in his will but could not provide any paperwork to prove the home belonged to her.

They said Hopkins also told her a man who was painting the house gave her the keys, and she had moved in a few days ago.

(Credit: Melissa Moon/WREG)

Leatherwood said she had no idea how she got the key.

“If my kids or husband had been with me, it could have been bad. My husband has a license to carry,” said Leatherwood.

(Credit: Melissa Moon/WREG)
Leatherwood said Hopkins used sage to cleanse the house and cleaned up after the construction workers.

“Oh, she cleaned up so good. It didn’t make any sense,” said Leatherwood. “She didn’t steal anything. She was like, ‘It’s my house.'”

Neighbors saw the deputies on their street but didn’t initially know what was happening.

“I think that’s pretty messed up that somebody can take your house, but this is kind of the world we live in today. If someone feels like they can take advantage of you, they will,” said neighbor Bryant Boone.

Hopkins is charged with burglary of a building. She was released on her own recognizance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 11

Michael Cook
3d ago

wait she cleansed the house with sage. why? was the dead uncle trying to kick her out sounds like the start of a horror movie

Reply(1)
9
brenda benton
3d ago

maybe not....this happening all over. It's almost like identity theft. The owner has to prove they own the property. I read an article where people are going to the courthouse and changing the name on the deeds. I went to our courthouse and the clerk told me it DOES happen.

Reply
6
Renee Norris
3d ago

I’m in East Tennessee and we had squatters in the house next-door to us . Sheriff showed up and the squatters ran out the back door and through the trees and couldn’t be found . Then the homeowner showed up two days later and realize that they had done $100,000 worth of damage and everything was stripped out of the house even the wood floors. We’ve been living in our house for a year and we had never seen the homeowners next-door they had ended up moving a year before we came here , but the house was empty and they were supposedly having a friend check on the house and the friend never did. It’s a shame people just move into your land and steal your things . That squatter is still on the run . Somebody actually caught him on video footage several days after the police chased him out of the house next to us and he was stealing things off of someone’s back patio.

Reply
2
