First — Happy Mother’s Day to all that have earned the honor. You make the world a better place. I hope those of you who are hunting turkeys this spring are having success. I finally had a chance to get out and start my turkey season. I’ve been traveling a lot and was about two weeks late in getting into the field. Between weather fronts, I got out into the hills north of town last Sunday, maybe 20 miles north, to hunt.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO