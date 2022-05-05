About 15% of Morgan County voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election

With the 2022 Indiana primary election now over, nominees for offices throughout the state must now turn their focus to the general election in November.

But, before the Morgan County Elections office switches to general election mode, county clerk Stephanie Elliott took time Wednesday to discuss the primary.

Primary races: 2022 Morgan County Election Results.

"Everything went smoothly," Elliott said. "It was a little hard for me to find poll workers this time, I think that was because there was a lack of interest in the election."

According to the elections office, 7,855 Morgan County residents cast a ballot in Tuesday's election — out of 52,072 registered voters, which accounts for just over 15% voter turnout.

Back in 2018, the most recent midterm primary election, there were 47,586 registered voters in Morgan County with more than 11,400 casting ballots.

During that year's election, there was a competitive race for GOP nominations for the United States Senate in Indiana, a seven-person Republican race for the 4th Congressional District and a competitive Morgan County Sheriff race.

While one of Indiana's seats in the U.S. Senate is up for election this year, both the Republican and Democratic nominees were uncontested in their respective primaries.

Elliott pointed to the 2014 primary election as one similar to Tuesdays, which had no competitive sheriff race, nor was there any senate race.

About 14% of registered voters in Morgan County cast ballots in the 2014 primary election.

Elliott said she expected about approximate 15% turnout in Tuesday's election.

Other party nominees

In Tuesday's election, there was only one contested primary on the Democrats' ballot — a race between Roger Day and Howard Pollchik for a chance to battle Jim Baird in Indiana's 4th Congressional District.

Locally, only two Democrats ran in Morgan County's primary — Kim Schofield for Mooresville Town Council Ward 1 and Melvin Bolden Jr. for Madison Township Trustee.

Kristin Alexander, the Libertarian Party's nominee for a seat on the Madison Township board, was previously selected in a caucus and will appear on the general election ballot.

Both the Democratic and Libertarian parties have until noon Tuesday, July 5 to declare candidates for local elected offices.

Mooresville resident Les (Toonz) Duncan has also showed interest in entering the race for Mooresville Town Council Ward 1 as an independent.

Local news: Brickhouse Loft and Brickhouse on Main bring events, travelers to downtown Martinsville.

"(Independents) have to file a petition with signatures on it," Elliott said.

She noted Duncan has picked up a petition for signatures, but it hasn't been returned to the elections office as of Wednesday afternoon.

Independents wanting to run have until the July 5 deadline to file a petition.

Recounts

Like many local elections, the difference between a winner and loser can be razor thin.

In one instance in Green Township, the difference between the third place finisher and fourth place finisher for a township board GOP nomination was one vote.

Others are reading: Doug and Paula Molin ready to welcome all to Foxcliff Golf Club.

For township board nominations, the top three vote-getters win spots in the general election.

Elliott said candidates can file a challenge for a recount, which has to be filed by May 20.

Looking ahead

This year's primary was Elliott's second-to-last election as Morgan County Clerk.

She ran uncontested for the GOP nomination for Morgan County Auditor Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, she is uncontested in the general election as well.

Regardless of what happens in November, Elliott's term as clerk will end this year.

"I have learned a lot about county government,” Elliott said of her time as county clerk.

Martinsville news: Mayor calls city's contribution to Morgan County GOP a 'clerical error'.

She added that she got a bit emotional this year during poll worker trainings as she has met a lot of friends over the years as county clerk.

This year's general election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.