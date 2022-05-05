ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Batter up! Baseball returns to Little Cubs Field in Freeport

By Jane Lethlean
The Journal Standard
 4 days ago
FREEPORT — The sun appeared from behind the clouds just in time for the first pitch of another season of baseball Monday night at Little Cubs Field in Freeport.

Work to get the field ready began in April. A muddy field postponed the season opener until Monday.

“My favorite thing is to bat,” said 5-year-old Miles Unis as he warmed up with his Inertia Machine teammates on Monday.

Denny Garkey, the man behind Freeport's world-renown replica of Wrigley Field, said he was excited for a new season of baseball — the first without restrictions since 2019.

“Every year, when a new baseball season starts, I remember how it felt as a kid to get outside and play all summer,” Garkey said. “I used to throw a ball against the garage for hours on end, and we would play baseball in a cow pasture when the cows were not in my friend's field.”

Missing for 12 year:Stolen Ron Santo flag returns to Freeport's Little Cubs Field

The idea of Little Cubs Field came to Garkey in the summer of 2003 when he and his wife were having lunch at a Wisconsin sports bar next to a wiffleball field. He said he remembers thinking how great it would be if kids had a place to play baseball that looked like Wrigley Field.

Garkey got to work and made his vision a reality in Freeport.

”Little Cubs Field is so special because it was built almost entirely with volunteers from our community and beyond," Garkey said. "It is also the most unique baseball field for young Little Leaguers as they can hit a home run and take their time jogging around the bases to enjoy it. The field is just their size.”

The Chicago Cubs gave their blessing to Garkey. He was given a private tour of Wrigley Field and cuttings of ivy from the stadium.

The Freeport Park District gave permission to for Little Cubs Field to be build at Read Park. It provided financial support as well.

Mark Winter, a lifelong Cubs fan, friend of Garkey and president of Winter Construction, lended his expertise to the project.

Dozens of local business leaders donated over $400,000 of labor during 2006 to 2007. Hundreds of local volunteers donated their time, too.

The end result is one of the most unique baseball field replicas in the U.S.

Little Cubs Field opened on April 25, 2008. Ron Santo was the guest of honor during a June 2008 grand opening ceremony.

Garkey said more than 20,000 visitors tour or play baseball at Little Cubs Field each year.

The attention grows each year,” Garkey said. “Maybe someday we will be featured in a movie — Field of Dreams 2?”

Jane Lethlean is a freelance correspondent.

The Journal Standard

