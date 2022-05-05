Weekend Spotlight: Music, food & drink festivals set up in Northeast Florida

food festival (Unsplash)

NORTHEAST FLORIDA — Every concert hall in our immediate area looks booked with performers this weekend. And it’s going to be difficult to pick between a long list of festivals or local markets setting up across Northeast Florida.

Here’s more events highlighted by the WOKV News Team:

Thursday: May 5, 2022

Fiesta de Mayo at Wicked Barley Brewing Company

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival at World Golf Village Renaissance & two other locations

Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts in St. Augustine

St. Augustine Fashion Week Season 8 @ 7PM at the Lightner Museum

Tim McGraw @ 7PM at Daily’s Place

Rex Orange County @ 8PM at The St. Augustine Ampitheatre

Friday: May 6, 2022

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival at World Golf Village Renaissance & two other locations

Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts in St. Augustine

Cinco De Drinko: Scavenger Quest @ 3-5:30PM in St. Augustine

First Friday Art Walk @ 5-9PM at select St. Augustine galleries

Gamble Rogers Music Festival @ 5-10:30PM at the Colonial Oak Music Park

Fiesta De Mayo Tour @ 5:30-8:30PM in St. Augustine

Movies at the Fort: Disney’s Encanto @ 5:30-9PM at the Castillo de San Marcos

St. Augustine Fashion Week Season 8 @ 6-10PM at the The Lark in Jacksonville

Koe Wetzel @ 7:30PM at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Judy Garland’s 100th @ 7:30PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Untold Stories: There and Back Again @ 8PM at the Florida Theatre

Erykah Badu and Friends @ 8PM at Daily’s Place

Saturday: May 7, 2022

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival at World Golf Village Renaissance & two other locations

Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts in St. Augustine

Jacksonville Bicentennial Great Fire Run @ 7:30-11AM in Downtown Jacksonville

9th Annual Boots on the Ground Poker Run and Concert @ 7:30AM-10PM at the Flamingo Lake RV Resort

St. Augustine Farmers Market @ 8:30AM-12:30PM at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre

First Coast Color Run @ 9-11AM at the St. Johns Golf and Country Club

Wildlight Market Place Farmers and Arts Market @ 9AM-1PM in Yulee, Nassau County

4th Annual Beaches Wellfest @ 9AM-2PM at Johansen Park in Atlantic Beach

Market Day @ 9AM-4PM at Celestial Farms

Dinosaur Adventure @ 9AM-7PM at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Fleming Island Saturday Market @ 9:30AM-2PM at the Village Square Shopping Center

Riverside Arts Market @ 10AM-3PM under the Fuller Warren Bridge

RAP 2nd Annual Garden Tour @ 10AM-4PM at the Riverside Avondale Preservation’s Garden

Unidos En La Música: A Latin American Festival @ 10AM-10PM at Francis Field

Gamble Rogers Music Festival @ 10AM-10:30PM at the Colonial Oak Music Park

Painting with Pints @ 1PM at Bold City Brewery

St. Augustine Craft Brewer’s Fest @ 1-5PM on Magnolia Avenue, St. Augustine

2nd Annual MayDay PopUp Shop Extravaganza @ 1-6PM in Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville Symphony: Judy Garland’s 100th @ 7:30PM at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

The Offspring: Let The Bad Times Roll Tour @ 8PM at Daily’s Place

Primus: “A Tribute to Kings” @ 8PM at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre

EMMA Concert Association: The Gainesville Orchestra’s Jersey Boys & Girls @ 8PM at Flager College

Sunday: May 8, 2022

St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival at World Golf Village Renaissance & two other locations

Romanza Festivale of Music and the Arts in St. Augustine

Spring Festival @ 9AM-5PM at Wesley Wells Farms

Dinosaur Adventure @ 9AM-6PM at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Gamble Rogers Music Festival @ 10AM-6PM at the Colonial Oak Music Park

John Fogerty @ 7PM at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre

Haim: The One More Haim Tour @ 7:30PM at Daily’s Place

Madeleine Peyroux @ 8PM at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

