ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Scarlet Sunrise: Ohio State President joins CFP Board of Managers

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GeqN9_0fTiJWUy00
Ohio State president Kristina Johnson is joining the CFP Board. (Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Ohio State president Kristina Johnson joins CFP Board of Managers

A key Ohio State figure is joining the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. University President Kristina Johnson will be on the board effective immediately.

Johnson has been the president at Ohio State since 2020, and she helped the Buckeyes football program bring back the 2020 season after it was canceled by the league due to COVID-19.

The board, made up of presidents and chancellors from the 10 conferences and independent school Notre Dame, is a big one to be on, particularly right now as the CFP examines an uncertain future. Johnson will represent the Big Ten, replacing Penn State President Eric Barron.

“As someone who was afforded significant academic opportunities as a result of my participation in sports, I have long recognized the importance of collegiate athletics and championed access to them for every student who desires it,” Johnson said in a release from Ohio State. “I am proud to have played a key role in preserving the 2020 Big Ten Conference fall season at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and am looking forward to continuing my advocacy and working with the other presidents and chancellors on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.”

Johnson hasn’t been at Ohio State for long, but she has shown she knows what football means for the Buckeyes. And she is joining a major board to advance the playoff — and, ultimately, the sport.

Ohio State hoops lands another transfer guard

Former Oklahoma State guard/forward Isaac Likekele committed to Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes on Wednesday. He announced his decision on social media.

Likekele’s commitment to the Buckeyes fills out the final scholarship available for next season. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound combo player has just one year of eligibility remaining, but it can be a big one with Ohio State.

His commitment comes just after a visit with the Buckeyes program this week.

Likekele, a four-year starter and contributor for the Cowboys, averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his career in Stillwater. More impressively, he became a defensive force in the Big XII and a staple in the Oklahoma State program.

Ohio State already went into the transfer portal for two huge additions, bringing in Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden and West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil. Both players averaged double-digits in scoring for their schools a season ago, and they’ll be tasked with being two of the leading scorers for the Buckeyes next season.

Buckeyes land commitment from four-star offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed its latest commitment in the Class of 2023. Austin Siereveld made his pledge to the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

“The brotherhood that’s up there and everyone connected as a family [is why I committed],” Siereveld told Lettermen Row. “It’s just one big family. It’s awesome because the whole community around me will not only support Ohio State but support me as well.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder out of Lakota East High School had been on the Buckeyes’ radar mainly since the summer of 2021. Austin Siereveld camped with Ohio State last June, and he caught the attention of former Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

Studrawa and Siereveld communicated back and forth frequently and two game-day visits led to Siereved landing an offer from Ohio State last October. Many believed a commitment would come quickly after that offer but the country’s No. 11-ranked interior line prospect took his time.

A four-star prospect always makes a recruiting class better and the addition of Austin Siereveld certainly helps Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a top-six ranked class early in the 2023 cycle and the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten.

The commitment of Siereveld brings Ohio State to 10 verbals in its 2023 class, as mentioned.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Ohio State news you need to know.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

The 2022 college basketball coaching carousel

The college basketball coaching carousel has all but stopped this cycle, with just one vacancy (South Carolina State) remaining. There were 14 power-conference vacancies, and almost half (six) came in the SEC. The biggest vacancies came after two title-winning coaches announced their retirement. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski made his decision before...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 25 players to enter the portal in 2022

The transfer portal has been active all offseason, and some big moves happened as a result. With the May 1 deadline behind us, the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings are now set. Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams leads the charge as the No. 1 player to enter the portal this year. He left the Sooners after a standout freshman campaign for USC to once again join forces with Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma at the end of the 2021 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mark Sanchez, Colin Cowherd propose new transfer portal period

It’s a few years into the NCAA’s transfer portal era and it’s clear the process isn’t the smoothest for players or for coaches. Former NFL quarterback and USC star Mark Sanchez joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd this week to discuss potential ways to make the transfer portal process better for everyone involved.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Stillwater, OH
On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Holtmann
On3.com

Report: LSU transfer guard Xavier Pinson cuts list again

Former LSU basketball guard Xavier Pinson, who transferred from Missouri last season, has cut his shortlist to three schools, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and New Mexico State all remain in contention for the high-profile target who is on the market again. Xavier Pinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

SOCIAL SLANT: Reaction to Creed Whittemore's commitment to Florida

On Saturday, the Florida Gators added two commitments with four-star offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and three-star athlete Creed Whittemore. On March 17, Billy Napier decided there was no more time to wait, and gave the green light to Whittemore after hosting him at a Gators’ spring practice. Weeks later, the three-star athlete chose the Gators over UCF, Miami, Michigan and Mississippi State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Oklahoma State#Cfp#American Football#Cfp Board Of Managers#Buckeyes#Notre Dame#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
On3.com

Five big winners from the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2022

With the May 1 deadline behind us, On3 has released the final transfer portal rankings of the 2022 cycle. It’s obvious some schools are adapting to the shifting landscape of the portal dominating the recruiting scene, because why develop a blue-chip prospect when proven stars are opening their commitments back up?
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy