Scarlet Sunrise: Ohio State President joins CFP Board of Managers

Ohio State president Kristina Johnson joins CFP Board of Managers

A key Ohio State figure is joining the College Football Playoff Board of Managers. University President Kristina Johnson will be on the board effective immediately.

Johnson has been the president at Ohio State since 2020, and she helped the Buckeyes football program bring back the 2020 season after it was canceled by the league due to COVID-19.

The board, made up of presidents and chancellors from the 10 conferences and independent school Notre Dame, is a big one to be on, particularly right now as the CFP examines an uncertain future. Johnson will represent the Big Ten, replacing Penn State President Eric Barron.

“As someone who was afforded significant academic opportunities as a result of my participation in sports, I have long recognized the importance of collegiate athletics and championed access to them for every student who desires it,” Johnson said in a release from Ohio State. “I am proud to have played a key role in preserving the 2020 Big Ten Conference fall season at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic and am looking forward to continuing my advocacy and working with the other presidents and chancellors on the College Football Playoff Board of Managers.”

Johnson hasn’t been at Ohio State for long, but she has shown she knows what football means for the Buckeyes. And she is joining a major board to advance the playoff — and, ultimately, the sport.

Ohio State hoops lands another transfer guard

Former Oklahoma State guard/forward Isaac Likekele committed to Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes on Wednesday. He announced his decision on social media.

Likekele’s commitment to the Buckeyes fills out the final scholarship available for next season. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound combo player has just one year of eligibility remaining, but it can be a big one with Ohio State.

His commitment comes just after a visit with the Buckeyes program this week.

Likekele, a four-year starter and contributor for the Cowboys, averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during his career in Stillwater. More impressively, he became a defensive force in the Big XII and a staple in the Oklahoma State program.

Ohio State already went into the transfer portal for two huge additions, bringing in Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden and West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil. Both players averaged double-digits in scoring for their schools a season ago, and they’ll be tasked with being two of the leading scorers for the Buckeyes next season.

Buckeyes land commitment from four-star offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed its latest commitment in the Class of 2023. Austin Siereveld made his pledge to the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

“The brotherhood that’s up there and everyone connected as a family [is why I committed],” Siereveld told Lettermen Row. “It’s just one big family. It’s awesome because the whole community around me will not only support Ohio State but support me as well.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder out of Lakota East High School had been on the Buckeyes’ radar mainly since the summer of 2021. Austin Siereveld camped with Ohio State last June, and he caught the attention of former Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa.

Studrawa and Siereveld communicated back and forth frequently and two game-day visits led to Siereved landing an offer from Ohio State last October. Many believed a commitment would come quickly after that offer but the country’s No. 11-ranked interior line prospect took his time.

A four-star prospect always makes a recruiting class better and the addition of Austin Siereveld certainly helps Ohio State. The Buckeyes have a top-six ranked class early in the 2023 cycle and the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the Big Ten.

The commitment of Siereveld brings Ohio State to 10 verbals in its 2023 class, as mentioned.

