Watch: Daniel Radcliffe channels ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in teaser trailer for biopic

Daniel Radcliffe has come a long way from Hogwarts.

The 32-year-old “Harry Potter” star channels “Weird Al” Yankovic in a new teaser trailer for Roku’s upcoming biopic about the parody singer-songwriter, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

“Get psyched,” Roku tweeted alongside the minutelong video, which dropped Tuesday.

The sneak peek shows a bespectacled Radcliffe sporting Yankovic’s signature curly locks, dancing and playing the accordion, according to CNN. The British actor also speaks with an American accent.

“I’m full of surprises,” Radcliffe says at the end of the trailer, which adds that the film is coming this fall.

In a January news release, Roku said the movie, produced by Funny or Die and Tango, “will be available exclusively on the Roku Channel.” Yankovic and director Eric Appel wrote the script, the release said.

“When my last movie, ‘UHF,’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic, who has won five Grammy Awards, quipped in a statement at the time. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

