Nature lovers of all ages will enjoy a springtime visit to Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve. Spring is the ideal time to enjoy gorgeous blooms in the Phila. region. A Philadelphia Magazine listing of the most appealing gardens and arboretums includes one in our own backyards. Sandy Hingston, Laura Swartz, Emily Leaman, and Ashley Primis plucked it out of a number of contenders for a blooming-terrific recommendation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO